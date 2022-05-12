Blue, Knapper, Harris advance in county board races

Newcomer Michael Blue emerged from a crowded field Tuesday, May 10, to become the new Republican candidate for District I of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners.

Blue won the race with 339 votes. Incumbent Mark Reichert, who was running for a third term, came in second with 254 votes. Trailing them were challengers Nancy Bentley, Rex Wilson, Timothy Reichert and Clint Riesen.

“First time, feels great,” Blue, a former Scotts Bluff County employee, said. This will be his first time holding public office. “I feel proud of our citizens who went out and voted and expressed their confidence in me ... I don’t want to let them down.”

Blue said he’d strive for open communication between the commissioners, department heads, county employees and the general public. He cited that need for open dialogue as his main reason for running.

“We’re all a team and we need to think like a team for the betterment of this county,” he said.

Also advancing were incumbent commissioners Charlie Knapper from District III and Mark Harris from District V. Both Republican candidates were seeking their second four-year term.

“Kind of my approach to the whole thing is to treat it like a job,” Knapper said.

He defeated challenger Tim Beamon with 610 votes to Beamon’s 327, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night.

Knapper currently serves on the Nebraska Association of County Officials. He said he ran a fiscally conservative campaign with a strong focus on lowering property taxes.

“We have to bring the levy down. We want to keep property tax askings flat, if not decrease what the county wants to operate on,” he said.

Knapper said he would keep an open door policy for concerns about county operations.

Harris told the Star-Herald, “I certainly am honored that the voters elected me again ... I think I still have lots of things I hope to do and accomplish.”

He also said he wanted to lower property taxes and run the county conservatively.

He said he was in support of forming partnerships and fostering cooperation with other local entities. Harris won against challengers Jessica Laughlin and Kellian Strey, attaining 507 of the 890 votes cast.

Blue, Knapper and Harris will still advance to the general election on Nov. 8. However, since no candidates from other political parties ran for their positions, they will most likely be unopposed unless there is a write-in campaign.

Blue’s District I covers the eastern part of Scotts Bluff County. Knapper’s District III covers most of Gering, save for the southeastern-most portion. Harris’ District V includes the northern portion of Scottsbluff, mainly above 20th Street.

In other county races, Register of Deeds incumbent Jean Bauer bested challenger Angie Hernandez during Tuesday’s primary election. Bauer, a six-time incumbent, won the race with 2,646 votes compared to Hernandez’s 1,244.

In candidate surveys and forums prior to the election, Bauer said she would promote additional e-recording if elected again and strive for more efficient record keeping. She said she would help to improve the county’s website as well. She could not be reached for comments in time for publication.

In the County Surveyor race, incumbent Dennis Sullivan beat former surveyor and current challenger Scott Bosse in a close race. Sullivan won re-election with 1,793 votes compared to Bosse’s 1,652. Sullivan said “it feels good” to win a second term and that he will continue to work for more accountable county maps.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.