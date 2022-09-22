Boo Bash Costume Ball fundraiser announced

Reunited in Heaven, an affiliate fund of Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces the 2022 Boo Bash Halloween Costume Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Weborg 21 Centre.

The Boo Bash is a special event for Reunited in Heaven created not only to honor the memories of children, but also to raise funds for the memorial. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization under OTCF, all donations are tax deductible. All proceeds raised will benefit the memorial park fund.