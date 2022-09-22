 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boo Bash Costume Ball fundraiser announced

  • 0

Reunited in Heaven, an affiliate fund of Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces the 2022 Boo Bash Halloween Costume Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Weborg 21 Centre.

Event tickets are $25 and will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing to Loaded Dice, photo booth, cornhole tournament, silent auction, and costume contest. Cash bar available.

The Boo Bash is a special event for Reunited in Heaven created not only to honor the memories of children, but also to raise funds for the memorial. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization under OTCF, all donations are tax deductible. All proceeds raised will benefit the memorial park fund.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News