Book Junkies encourage joining a book club

In March 2013, Sherry Preston began a book club at the Scottsbluff Public Library. When she left the library, she took the book club, then called "Not Your Mother’s Book Club" with her and made it her own.
Today, Preston hosts the book club, now called Book Junkies, at her house, where she and about six to seven other members get together once a month to discuss a book. In 2020, they’ve had to adapt to Zoom discussions.
“We usually try to read a graphic novel every year, and … almost half of our books are non-fiction and we always try to read a book about food,” she said. “Then after that, we just kind of pick what people are interested in.”
For someone who loves to read and has read 142 books just this year, it makes sense to run a book club.
“I like to read books and talk about them with people,” she said. “I’ve always liked to do that.”
The book club doesn’t just bring lovers of reading together, though. It also provides a nice outlet for members to make new friends.
Jenny Posey recently moved to Gering in July, and coming from a family who doesn’t like to read as much as she does, she enjoys the opportunity to discuss books with other people.
“I like the company. I like to be able to get away from my husband and kids for a few hours,” she said.
Gina Cannon, who has been a part of the book club for the past four or five years, said she enjoys the variety of ideas each member brings to the discussions.
“I love to read, and I love to talk,” she said. “I love the variety of books and the variety of members, and with that, the book club encompasses so many different ages.”
What everyone seems to like the most about the book club, though, is the opportunity to read something new.
“I never would have thought to read some of the books if not for this book club,” Kathryn Gonzales, a member since the beginning, said. “They have challenged me and let me see different things.”
Preston said she strongly encourages people to join a book club or even start their own.
“You just become friends, and sometimes the group kind of overlaps with life,” she said. “It’s just a chance for people to be friends with each other … we also talk about books.”
Preston also hosts the Food for Thought book club at the Gering Public Library. It meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m., but it will meet the third Thursday of December. Contact Preston at the library at 308-436-7433 for more information.
