Book Junkies encourage joining a book club

In March 2013, Sherry Preston began a book club at the Scottsbluff Public Library. When she left the library, she took the book club, then called "Not Your Mother’s Book Club" with her and made it her own.

Today, Preston hosts the book club, now called Book Junkies, at her house, where she and about six to seven other members get together once a month to discuss a book. In 2020, they’ve had to adapt to Zoom discussions.

“We usually try to read a graphic novel every year, and … almost half of our books are non-fiction and we always try to read a book about food,” she said. “Then after that, we just kind of pick what people are interested in.”

For someone who loves to read and has read 142 books just this year, it makes sense to run a book club.

“I like to read books and talk about them with people,” she said. “I’ve always liked to do that.”

The book club doesn’t just bring lovers of reading together, though. It also provides a nice outlet for members to make new friends.

Jenny Posey recently moved to Gering in July, and coming from a family who doesn’t like to read as much as she does, she enjoys the opportunity to discuss books with other people.