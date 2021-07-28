Breland Ridenour looking to be state’s next governor

He has always been involved in politics as an informed voter, he said, and he remembers, growing up, “we’ve always had debates in the family home, about politics, where we believed and where we stood and how we believed.”

As a professional in the IT field who has worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he believes the governorship will be a good fit for him.

“The governorship is more my style, more of that, business logistics management, boots on the ground kind of thing,” he said. “Leadership is what I excel at.

“...But, why I really wanted to run is because I haven’t seen the candidates ... that I believe represent me and many Nebraskans that I know. And those are candidates that are willing to stand up, with a strong backbone, for what is true, what is right and honest.”

He said he is tired of the old adage that politicians can’t be trusted. He describes himself as a middle class, working man who can relate to Nebraskans more than the other candidates in the race. He describes them all as “good guys, but they’re not the right guys. I believe I’m the right choice for Nebraska.”