BriMark Medical breaks ground in Gering

Mark Schultz’s dreams to build a sleep center came closer to reality Tuesday, March 9, as Paul Reed Construction and Gering officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

He described himself as “overwhelmed and unbelievably happy,” after using an excavator to pull up packed earth at the site.

“I mean, every day there’s challenges, but stay faithful and stay true to your philosophy and keep working. And so I’m seeing the fruition of all that today,” Schultz said.

It’s just the start for the proposed 9,000 square-foot sleep center, which Schultz said would offer a one-stop shop for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.

Schultz, a registered polysomnographer, is partnering with his daughter Dr. Brittany Meyer to build BriMark Medical LLC, which consists of three businesses: Western Sleep Clinic, Western C-PAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services.

Construction began at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road. The lot has been vacant since the 2014 demolition of the Swift Packerland meat packing plant.