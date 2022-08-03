Bringing nationals to the valley: A look at the art of competition flying, selecting Nebraska

Bright colored envelopes will float over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Aug. 9-13.

Hot air ballooning is a popular event as it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in the competitive hot air ballooning is the competition aspect and the demand on the pilots. While the national competition is no more strenuous physically, pilots must have a knowledge, training and skills to complete specific tasks successfully.

Al Nels, chairman of the Hot Air Competition Division of the Balloon Federation of America (BFA) told the Star-Herald how pilots compete in various events throughout the year with the average of their scores used to rank them on the national eligibility list (NEL).

“We may have a fly-in or fly-on tasks and we fly those in local areas with other pilots, usually anywhere from 10 to 100 pilots,” Nels said. “You get a score on every task and those are then averaged on the NEL.”

Members of the Hot Air Competition Division of the BFA receive an invitation to compete at nationals. However, pecking order can be a factor if the flying location limits the number of balloonists.

“If we have more than the field is permitted for that competition, then the pecking order goes at how they finished at that task the prior year,” Nels said.

Currently, there are around 40 pilots coming to compete in the national championship.

Balloon competitions occur at the national, regional, international and world levels and follow the standard Federation Aeronautique International (FAI) rules that outline tasks pilots can complete and how judges determine the champion pilot.

As the pilots and teams navigate to be closest to the target, they are all seeking the top finish and the opportunity to represent the United States at the world championship.

They fly balloons with more elongated envelopes that make ascending and descending quicker than with the larger envelopes. That allows the pilots to enter airspace with the wind direction they believe will get them to the target.

“Those elongated balloons, also called racers, are able to climb and descend at faster rates than the traditional shaped balloons,” he said. “...Although it may be difficult to tell unless you have them side-by-side, but the balloons that we fly in competition are often smaller. You don’t want to take a limousine somewhere where you’re trying to go fast. You want to have a sports car that can get you up to where those winds are and we’re able to get to them sooner.”

Some of the tasks require the pilots to throw or drop a baggie onto a target. A typical marker is called a baggie. The baggie is a fancy bean bag weighing 2.5 ounces and a tail typically 3 feet long. The distance between the target and baggie is then measured by the judges to issue a score.

Sports commissions, convention and visitors’ bureaus, or other local organizations can submit a proposal to host the national championships in the community, which is how the event came to be in the valley. Nels said there are also numerous factors the committee uses during selection.

“One of those criteria is a good flying area,” he said. “The Mitchell area has a good flying area, but also they have a heritage of where flights have occurred in that area successfully.”

The presentation pitching the valley to the selection committee also showed a good relationship with landowners and a good pool of volunteers.

“All of these things are what you need to put on a successful championship,” he said.

Nels has flown in the valley on two separate occasions, saying the scenery is beautiful, but more important are the volunteers who are willing to learn and help pilots.

These are annual events of four to seven days that bring together top men and women competitors from across the United States as they vie for the opportunity to represent the U.S. in various biennial World Hot Air Balloon Championships. Throughout the multiple days of flying, pilots will complete tasks in the morning and evening, weather depending.

There will be public viewing places announced every day after target locations have been chosen each morning.

Keep an eye on local media for updates and visit National Hot Air Balloon Championships, theoldwestballoonfest.com.