Two brothers from Scottsbluff are carrying on a family legacy three generations in the making.

Kyle and Keegan Hansen recently graduated from the College of Law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln just like their father, Jeff Hansen, did back in 1990. Though they’ve since moved to Phoenix, all three Hansen men grew up in the area thanks to a decision made 70 years ago.

Jeff’s father, Laverne Hansen, graduated law school at UNL in 1953. Though Laverne had no preexisting connection to western Nebraska, he and his wife moved to Gering when a job opportunity arose there. He ended up practicing law at the firm Holtorf & Hansen until 1972.

That year, when Jeff was only 8 years old, Laverne suffered a stroke that paralyzed him from the neck down. He spent the next 10 years in a hospital, dying when Jeff was in high school.

“It had an impact on me,” Jeff said. “I ended up following in his footsteps to try and learn as much about his life as I could by going through law school like he did and becoming a lawyer, moving to Scottsbluff, and basically doing what he did.”

Upon returning to the Twin Cities, Jeff practiced at Simmons Olsen Law Firm for 18 years. During that time, his own sons grew up in the same environment that he had and attended school in Scottsbluff. Jeff was heavily involved in the lives of his boys, coaching their sports teams and sharing his work with them.

“He’s always been a role model for me,” said Keegan. “Growing up, he was someone in Scottsbluff who was a respected member of the community. People always knew who he was, and that was something I always looked up to and respected him for.”

Eventually, Jeff and his family left the area to pursue another job opportunity, but he still maintains strong ties to the area through family and his colleagues at the old firm.

“To this day, they’re still the best lawyers I’ve ever dealt with,” he said. “They’re such good people and lawyers. Really, the entire Scottsbluff Bar Association is just a good group of lawyers that choose to live in a rural area, so they don’t get a lot of the glory that they might get in L.A. or somewhere, but they really serve their clients well and I learned so much from them.”

When the time came for Kyle and Keegan to pursue careers of their own, Jeff did not put any pressure on them to follow the same path that he had. Nonetheless, the brothers decided to attend law school at UNL just like their father and grandfather before them.

“I think I would have been interested in it without them, but with them having that same connection it kind of pushed me over the edge to really jump in,” Keegan said.

“It just felt right,” Kyle said. “We were carrying on the family tradition. Knowing that our grandpa and our dad had been there and done the same thing had a big impact. And as far as shoes to fill, I definitely have a lot of work to do.”

The brothers felt confident in their decision to attend law school largely due to all that their father had told them about the experience.

“I don’t think I went in with any surprises. Some people don’t understand the work or the time that you have to put in to be successful, but he was really clear about all of that,” Kyle said. “There’s a lot of reading, a lot of late nights, a lot of stress, and we knew that going in.”

The brothers graduated together in December, prompting a great deal of reflection about their family’s legacy.

“It was probably the proudest moment of my entire life to watch them go through graduation and think about how my dad did this, I did this, and now they’re doing this,” Jeff said.

The university also took notice of the Hansen family’s legacy, presenting Jeff, Kyle and Keegan each with a plaque bearing the names of all four graduates from three generations to remind them of the proud tradition of which they are all a part.

Jeff said that he and his sons have always been close and shared many of the same interests, but their decision to take such a similar path in life has deepened that connection even further.

“I’m really proud that they think enough of me and think enough of my dad and the tradition that they decided to pursue the same career path,” Jeff said. “Now, we have even more in common.”

Kyle and Keegan are now looking forward to their careers in law. The brothers are currently studying for their bar examinations while working for law firms in Dallas and Phoenix, respectively.

As for Jeff, he still reflects fondly on the time he spent in western Nebraska, as a child, as a lawyer and father.

“Even though I have a lot of friends here in Phoenix, it’s not the same as coming back to the town you grew up in. People look out for you. I’ll never have anything but the fondest memories of living in Scottsbluff and the people that I still have connections with there.”

His sons share that deep affection for their hometown despite the many years that have passed since their departure.

“I really liked growing up in Scottsbluff, and I think it’s a big part of who I am,” Kyle said. “I think it’s a big part of who all three of us are.”