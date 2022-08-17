Bulldogs staff, students excited for school year as students return for first day of school

While Gering Public Schools staff have been in their classrooms preparing for the upcoming school year, nothing compares to the energy of welcoming their students back into the classroom. The Bulldogs did just that Wednesday morning as over 1,900 students returned on the first day of school.

For Northfield Elementary School Principal John Wiedeman the first day of school is full of excitement.

“The beginning of a new school year brings excitement unlike any other time of the year, except maybe Christmas, and we only get the first day of school once per year, so we want to knock it out of the park,” he said. “More than anything, though, we love our kids and families and can’t wait to build community with them.”

As part of building that community, Wiedeman greeted every student with a cheerful good morning, catching up with students about how their summers went and introducing himself to the new Bulldogs.

Many students arrived holding their parents’ or grandparents’ hands before dashing off to find teachers and reunite with friends. While the organized chaos had a high noise level, some students were quiet in the crowd.

Chayce Schmidt walked to Northfield many times along with his sister entering the fifth grade, but his trek was slower this time as he made his way to the kindergarten line for the first time.

“We live across the street and normally he just runs to play on this playground and today, I was kind of having to help him walk, but he knew that big sister was doing it,” Schmidt’s mom, Katie Hill said. “He was nervous, but he’s ready.”

Hill was having a first day experience as a kindergarten parent and a last first day experience as a fifth grade parent.

“First day of kindergarten, it’s all the feels,” Hill said. “It’s the start of one and then my daughter is in fifth grade so it was the start of the end of her elementary time. It’s a lot, but it’s cool.”

Wiedeman said the staff are focused on building relationships; providing a safe and caring environment for students, staff and families; and ensuring every student learns at high levels.

“We say it every day together, but today is a good day to be a Bulldog,” Wiedeman told the Gering Courier.

Geil Elementary principal Angela Morris was also excited for the start of another school year.

“I love the beginning of the school year and all the possibilities it brings,” Morris said. “New learning and growing ready to happen academically, socially, and emotionally not only for just our students but also for our teachers, staff and district as well.”

Morris said they are also excited to expand their Geil family by welcoming preschool students to the school community.

Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said it is a privilege to be part of the Lincoln community that strives to build relationship that support students’ academic and social-emotional needs.

“It is exciting to watch the children as they enter the school building with anticipation in meeting their teacher for the new school year,” Barker told the Gering Courier. “The students are ready to develop new friendships and reestablish previous ones. Their hugs, smiles and lovable greetings assure me they are eager to learn, ready to start school and proud to be Gering Bulldogs.”

She welcomed all the Lincoln students in the gymnasium at 8:15 a.m., where she shared the rules of the school.

As the students arrived for the first day of school, many began to walk and talk with their friends.

“I liked when we walked around the school,” said Lincoln first grader Jaydyn Albertson. “I want to explore the school.”

Albertson said she looks forward to earning good grades this year.

Superintendent Nicole Regan spent Wednesday morning at the bus stop outside of Lincoln, welcoming students back.

"This is the best part — the excitement, the positivity, the eagerness of the students wanting to be back and excited about their teachers," she said.

With students back in the classrooms for another year of learning, Wednesday was a good day to be a Bulldog.