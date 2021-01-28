Business has been booming for Firehouse Woodworking

In March 2018, he moved the operation into a shop, then by March 2020, he had relocated to the current location in Gering.

“Business for me has just skyrocketed since then,” Abel said.

He said he’s willing to try nearly any concept a customer wants to have made, from furniture to award plaques and the like. Abel said he often sees something, then looks for a way to make it himself. He’ll see something he likes, then deviate from the original to make it his way.

“You see something at a show, you buy it and you take it home,” Abel said. “You’ll look at it and think, ‘I can build this, but I’m going to do it this way’ and you deviate from it. That’s the nature of this business.”

Some of Abel’s corn hole boards are unique, not necessarily in their construction, but in their end product. To his knowledge, Abel is the only one producing corn hole boards with a 10-inch firefighter’s Maltese cross or a 10-inch star of life for EMS workers.

It’s not just the logos or decals on the front of the product that matters to Abel, it’s the quality of the product.