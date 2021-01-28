Business has been booming for Firehouse Woodworking

When Parrish Abel is not on duty with the Scottsbluff Fire Department and not tending to functions as a Gering city councilman, much of his time is spent in the shop at Firehouse Woodworking.
It’s in the shop on 10th Street across from Fresh Foods where Abel is busy creating Maltese crosses for firefighting designs. You may find him putting together a custom-made Adirondack chair or even a set of cabinets. Even more likely is a set of corn hole boards.
The shop came to be when Abel was off from the fire department due to an injury and found himself with six weeks of down time in the early 2010s.
“Me being injured and out for six weeks is not a good thing,” Abel said. “I still had pagers, I just couldn’t go on calls. I couldn’t do anything.”
At state firefighter’s association board meetings, Abel would hear talk of how they needed a podium, so he set into action to build one, and added a 15-inch Maltese cross logo with the association logo on one side and the state fire school logo on the other. From there, it was on to making cutting boards, and things escalated from there.
Abel started working out of a storage unit, making cutting boards and chairs before he found a template for corn hole boards. His first set of corn hole boards had a 10-inch firefighter Maltese cross.
In March 2018, he moved the operation into a shop, then by March 2020, he had relocated to the current location in Gering.
“Business for me has just skyrocketed since then,” Abel said.
He said he’s willing to try nearly any concept a customer wants to have made, from furniture to award plaques and the like. Abel said he often sees something, then looks for a way to make it himself. He’ll see something he likes, then deviate from the original to make it his way.
“You see something at a show, you buy it and you take it home,” Abel said. “You’ll look at it and think, ‘I can build this, but I’m going to do it this way’ and you deviate from it. That’s the nature of this business.”
Some of Abel’s corn hole boards are unique, not necessarily in their construction, but in their end product. To his knowledge, Abel is the only one producing corn hole boards with a 10-inch firefighter’s Maltese cross or a 10-inch star of life for EMS workers.
It’s not just the logos or decals on the front of the product that matters to Abel, it’s the quality of the product.
“Some of this stuff, if you look at them, it looks like my 3-year-old grandson put it together,” he said. “Mine, I take pride in because it’s my name that’s on that product. If you’re happy with it, you’re going to tell all your friends. If you’re unhappy with it, you’re going to tell everybody. I’d much rather have your friends come in and buy from me than have everybody saying, ‘Don’t go to that guy, he doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing.’”
It may not be the best of business plans, but Abel has a dream for his shop.
“I’d like to win the lottery,” he said. “Then I would buy this building. On the front, (the south entrance door) would be the only entrance in, and the whole front of this thing would look like a 1920s fire house. Over the door would say ‘Station 308.’ Where the overhead door is would be ‘Engine 308’ and that other window would go out, and there would be another overhead door there that would say ‘Ladder 308’ and then have two antique fire trucks, a ladder and an engine sitting inside with the shop behind it.”