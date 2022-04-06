Businesses encouraged to walk at lunch

Join employees from local businesses as they step and repeat on National Walk at Lunch Day, Wednesday, April 27.

Where do you go to walk? Step right out of your worksite door.

“It’s really just that simple,” Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, said. “We are asking employees to get up and get moving over their break, anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes.”

Sitting is now considered the new smoking due to the number of negative effects it has on our health. A 30-minute walk, five days a week reduces the rate of people becoming diabetic by more than half. For men, it can also decrease the risk of colon cancer by 50% and prostate cancer by two-thirds.

“It’s all about getting moving, the evidence clearly shows that we need to get up and move throughout the day,” Berosek said. “We’ve already had several Panhandle businesses sign up. It’s completely free and an easy way to promote good health to employees! All businesses that sign up will receive an incentive for participating.”

Businesses like Panhandle Coop, based in Scottsbluff, have been quite creative with the walk. In previous years, they partnered with the Panhandle Humane Society and encouraged employees to walk a dog along the community path. Chadron Community Hospital made their walk fun by adding a photo booth station with fun props. Others fit the walk to match their employee population like Northwest Community Action Partnership, based in Chadron, who encouraged their employees to walk with their kiddos at the Morning Marathon Club.

However they choose to get employees moving is up to them.

Berosek said, “Starting with something simple can lead to a life-long healthy habit.”

There is no charge to participate, and organizations need not be a member to participate. Organizations that register on the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.org/pwwc.html for National Walk at Lunch Day, post a picture to Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council’s Facebook page, will receive one $15 Subway® gift card per participating organization to use as an incentive for walking. To qualify, businesses must be within the following counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux.

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit the website or call Berosek at 308-279- 3496