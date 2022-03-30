CAPWN CEO Margo Hartman to retire after 41 years at nonprofit

Margo Hartman, chief executive officer of the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN), is retiring from the nonprofit after 41 years of service.

“It just seemed like this was the year to do it. It’s a mixed decision because there’s so many exciting things I’d love to be a part of, but hopefully that will always be the case,” she told the Star-Herald.

Her last day has been planned for July 31.

Hartman’s family had always been involved in community service, and she began working at what would become CAPWN in 1981. She worked for a home-based Head Start program, which promoted the school readiness of low-income children ages zero to 5. Her first job was to help train Head Start staff on how to work with families in their homes.

She’d spend the next four decades with CAPWN. Even when her family moved to Lincoln for a spell, she still provided contract work for them.

“I think the new challenges are always things that excited me ... I totally believe in our mission of helping people to make the most out of their lives. That’s been at the core of why I stayed with the agency. The services we provide, I think, are really important in our community,” she said.

Over the years, she would work for CAPWN on a neighborhood family service center and for its Teens and Babies program to help teenage parents. She worked in various leadership roles as well, becoming a resource director, then a deputy executive director and serving as an interim executive director twice. She applied for a CEO position after that and attained that role in 2016.

“My style of leadership is basically called a servant-leader,” she said. “I really work hard to make sure my senior leadership team has the resources they need to do their jobs. While I don’t necessary get involved in day-to-day services with clients, I do see it as part of my role to make sure the resources are there for staff to do what they need to do.”

Hartman’s CEO position often entails meeting with board members and partners of the organizations the agency works with to determine future steps and goals for CAPWN.

“The thing about organizations such as this one is you always need to reevaluate your role in the community,” Hartman said. “It doesn’t always stay the same. Needs change, gaps change; we need to be open to what’s going on in the community that needs our assistance.”

Hartman has seen CAPWN go through its fair share of changes. She joined when it was known as the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency. Later, it changed names to Panhandle Community services, then it landed on its current moniker.

“Right now, although we haven’t changed our name, we use Community Action Health Center a lot of the time, so people may hear of us in two different ways,” she said.

The organization’s name isn’t the only change Hartman witnessed in her time there. When she joined, it was headquartered on Seventh Street in Gering. It then moved to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff and relocated to its current 10th street location in Gering in 1987.

It has also added several new programs and offerings and has expanded, as well. The nonprofit recently finished a strategic plan for the next three years, and Hartman said they have good structures in place. The plan involves helping the community be aware of who they are, helping partners accomplish goals and looking for gaps in service opportunities to fill.

“We’ve got some really high-quality staff, and I’m really proud of the services we provide in the community,” Hartman said.

The 15-member board of directors at the agency come from across the Panhandle and members travel from Sidney, Kimball and Bridgeport, to name a few, to Gering for meetings. The strategic goal also involves maintaining the CAPWN workforce and keeping them engaged.

Tim Nolting, who was president of the CAPWN board of directors for five years, said people worked well together under Hartman’s guidance.

“I’ve told her that my participation with that organization, and working with her, was probably the highlight of my professional career,” he said. “... We dug ourselves out of bankruptcy (in 2016) and without Margo’s leadership that would have been very difficult.”

Hartman chose her retirement date so the organization had plenty of time to find a replacement. She said she looks forward to visiting her children and traveling more, and to see if there are other volunteer opportunities to get involved in.

She said she sees a positive future for CAPWN.

“We have a mission statement and a promise of ‘helping people, changing lives.’ I don’t think that’s going to go away.”

