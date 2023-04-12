The CAPWN Foundation announces that Nite at the Races is making a return this year.

The event will be held on April 21 at the Gering Civic Center, with social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and races at 7 p.m.

A buffet dinner will be held. The fun will include horse races, a derby hat competition, silen and dessert auctions.

The cost is $40 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased by calling CAPWN, 308-633-3216 or visit bit.ly/3FXLPWY.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, which provides services to meet the needs of the community including health and dental services, behavioral services, young child and youth programs, senior programs and more.