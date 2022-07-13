Carnival crews prepare for opening night as Oregon Trail Days begins

The Oregon Trail Days Carnival, provided again this year by Frazier Shows, was nearly set to entertain carnival goers with skill games, tasty food and thrilling rides early on July 7.

“The most popular ride is always the Freak Out. Gering people really love that ride,” George Tobias with Frazier Shows said. “Then the Rock Star is pretty popular after that and then, maybe, Zero Gravity.”

Tobias said the Freak Out is a swinging claw ride that oscillates while hanging and swinging, sure to elicit many screams. The carnival had activities for all ages including a bouncy house and rides for kids, 2 and up.

New this year was the Build The Bear booth owned by 10-year-old Dylan Tobias, where kids could choose from a variety of animals to have filled with stuffing. Dylan said he used proceeds from the booth to save up for flying lessons. He aims to get his pilot’s license and wants to be an astronaut and travel to Mars.

In addition to games and rides, Frazier Shows had the traditional fresh lemonade drinks, funnel cakes and much more. Tobias’ son, Georgie, said the best food booth to check out was the pizza booth.

The carnival, located at Five Rocks Amphitheater, was open Thursday through Sunday.

Oregon Trail Days celebrated its 101st year of the community festival.