 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carnival prepares for Oregon Trail Days
0 comments

Carnival prepares for Oregon Trail Days

{{featured_button_text}}
Carnival comes to town

Nathan Lucero (left), Bobby Turley (center) and Daniel Maple of Frazier Shows set up the Zero Gravity ride at Five Rocks Amphitheater Tuesday afternoon. 

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Frazier Shows, the amusement ride company providing the Oregon Trail Days carnival this year, began set up at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday. Nathan Lucero, Bobby Turley and Daniel Maple set up the Zero Gravity, which is a ride that goes up in the air and spins the riders around, they said. The team out of Scottsdale, Arizona, looks forward to providing fun, and maybe a bit freaky, carnival entertainment for children and adults alike at Oregon Trail Days this weekend.

The carnival will be open Thursday 5-10 p.m. (wristbands 5-9 p.m.); Friday 6-11 p.m.; Saturday 3-11 p.m. (wristbands 3-6 p.m.); Sunday 4-8 p.m. (wristbands 4-7 p.m.).

Each ride takes between three and six tickets. Tickets are $1 for one, $20 for 20, $35 for 40 and $75 for 100. Wristbands are $22 if bought online in advance, $25 if bought onsite.

Wristbands are only valid for the days and hours listed. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If you buy online, skip the line and come directly to the Purple/Orange Frazier Shows office trailer and redeem your wristbands with your QR code from your phone or from a printed copy.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News