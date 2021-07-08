Carnival prepares for Oregon Trail Days

Frazier Shows, the amusement ride company providing the Oregon Trail Days carnival this year, began set up at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday. Nathan Lucero, Bobby Turley and Daniel Maple set up the Zero Gravity, which is a ride that goes up in the air and spins the riders around, they said. The team out of Scottsdale, Arizona, looks forward to providing fun, and maybe a bit freaky, carnival entertainment for children and adults alike at Oregon Trail Days this weekend.

The carnival will be open Thursday 5-10 p.m. (wristbands 5-9 p.m.); Friday 6-11 p.m.; Saturday 3-11 p.m. (wristbands 3-6 p.m.); Sunday 4-8 p.m. (wristbands 4-7 p.m.).

Each ride takes between three and six tickets. Tickets are $1 for one, $20 for 20, $35 for 40 and $75 for 100. Wristbands are $22 if bought online in advance, $25 if bought onsite.

Wristbands are only valid for the days and hours listed. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If you buy online, skip the line and come directly to the Purple/Orange Frazier Shows office trailer and redeem your wristbands with your QR code from your phone or from a printed copy.





