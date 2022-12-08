Cartoon: Paul Fell, Dec. 7

Be the first to know
The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a man who allegedly shot at a Gering Police officer Thursday.
A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced a man convicted of drug charges to 18 to 60 months imprisonment on drug charges.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting in Gering that involved an officer Thursday.
Educators at Gering’s secondary schools have increased their focus on early intervention for students who are falling behind using programs de…
The family unit plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s life. A loving home is a tremendous blessing – it’s easy for many of us to take that…
A Gering native has been named the next executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. After two months of searching and interviews…
After a lifetime farming sugar beets, corn and dry edible beans south of Gering, Ted Roth will be selling the farm ground and equipment in December.
eCarrierCheck, a member of The Holliday Family of Companies, presented a check to Festival of Hope after the company's Breast Cancer Awareness…
The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that U Street from Pacific Boulevard to 11th Street, on the east bound parking lane, includin…
Maps were my grandma’s love language. She always had an atlas handy, and she would reach for it any time someone would talk about somewhere th…
