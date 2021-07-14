 Skip to main content
Celebrating 100 years of Oregon Trail Days
Kristin Clause and Collin Ryan enjoy a funnel cake at the food fair while Braelynn Clause enjoys playing with Ryan's oversized hat.
The Gering Junior High Band led the way during the kiddie parade at Oregon Trail Days last Friday.
Buck L. Up, the mascot for the police department, made an appearance at the Oregon Trail Days Parade Saturday.
Smokey the Bear walked the Oregon Trail Days Parade, giving high-fives and stickers to spectators along the way.
Lacey Peters carries her daughter Lainey during the Kiddie Parade. The family dressed as circus animals.
Dottie Williams gives the Dairy Queen ice cream cone mascot a hug before the kiddie parade begins.
Thousands of people lined the sidewalks on either side of 10th Street in Gering Saturday morning to watch the hour-long Oregon Trail Days Parade.
Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

