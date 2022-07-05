Chili Cook-Off offers a tasteful celebration during OT Days

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Maybe you just like to have a good time?

The Nebraska State Championship CASI Chili Cook-Off will mark both those things off your list if you’re down for celebrating during this year’s festivities.

An estimated 25 to 30 cooks have indicated they plan to take part in the chili cook-off, which also serves as a Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) competition, organizer Bill Schlaepfer said.

Each year, he said, contestants are drawn from other states to the contest, usually Midwestern states.

“Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado, there’s a lot of different contestants who have come from Kansas,” he said.

Each year, the Gering cook-off is advertised in the National CASI newsletter. To compete at national competition, cooks accumulate points to earn their spot in the competition. Many of the chili cook-off participants are hoping to compete at that level.

Over the years, the competition has also grown. There are now multiple divisions for the chili cook off: CASI, dry bean, barbeque, green chili and jr. red chili for those under the age of 18.

However, the event now envelopes other food competitions: a barbecue cook-off and a salsa competition.

The barbecue cook-off is in its second year. Last year, there were six contestants in the contest. Schlaepfer said he is hoping that pre-event interest means there will be more contestants. In the salsa contest, he already knows of a contestant traveling from Illinois to take his chances at being the best salsa in the competition.

“We’re still just kind of getting going,” he said of the barbecue contest. “It’s a process. The salsa contest is the same way. We’ve been doing it for four years now. Each year, it gets a little bit bigger and there are more people. It’s just something that you have to build up.”

The chili cook-off is one of the more popular events of the Oregon Trail Days celebration, both for the cooks and for those who attend.

The event is held at Five Rocks Amphitheater, which has been a good location.

“It’s such a nice area,” he said. “We have a lot of people come to it and they enjoy it.”

Organizers have planned slides and other activities for the kids and Loaded Dice, a local favorite band, will perform. A beer garden is also held, which brings a large number of people.

This year, the Nebraska State Championship CASI Chili Cook-Off will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. The public chili tasting begins at 3 p.m. Be sure to get there close to start as the chili goes fast.