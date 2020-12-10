City asking for cards in lieu of reception for Danielzuk

Gering City Administrator, Lane Danielzuk, will officially retire from the City on Dec. 31, 2020.
Danielzuk began his tenure with Gering in 2008, bringing with him extensive knowledge and experience after serving as administrator in other communities. In the time he has been in his current position, Gering has seen major improvements, including Pioneer Trails Industrial Park, numerous TIF projects, a new civic plaza, Oregon Trail Stadium, the Quad field expansion and more.
Mayor Tony Kaufman stated “Lane’s insight on numerous aspects of city government, procedure, and processes will be greatly missed. He has been instrumental in helping the City complete a number of projects and assisted with expanding public/private partnerships as well as multi-jurisdictional relationships. Danielzuk’s management philosophy was to work behind the scenes. Under his guidance, City Council visions were successfully accomplished by blending personnel, resources and individual skill sets. On behalf of the City Council and city staff, we wish him much happiness in his retirement.”
Under normal circumstances, the mayor, council and city personnel would host a reception for Danielzuk, and invite local political subdivisions and the community to wish him well in his retirement and future endeavors. However, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and current DHMs, the Ccty has sadly made the decision to not hold a reception prior to Danielzuk’s departure.
City officials invite and encourage the public, community groups and other entities with whom Danielzuk has been involved to send him a card or email prior to Dec. 31.
Cards can be mailed to:
Lane Danielzuk, City Administrator
City of Gering
P.O. Box 687
Gering, NE 69341
Cards can also be placed in one of the city’s two utility drop boxes to Danielzuk’s attention at 1025 P Street, Gering, NE.
For anyone wishing to send an email, please send it to: gpdrecords@gering.org
