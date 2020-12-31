City encourages Christmas tree recycling

The City of Gering is encouraging residents to recycle live Christmas trees instead of sending them to the landfill.

The city will once again be accepting live Christmas trees. Trees may be taken to the vacant lot east of the Monument Shadows Golf Course Maintenance Facility at 2455 Country Club Road in Gering.

Residents may also set live Christmas trees in the alley next to their dumpsters; the City of Gering Street Department will collect those trees starting Jan. 4 through Jan. 15, 2021. The Gering Parks Department will grind the Christmas trees and utilize the mulch around city trees and landscape beds.

Before recycling your Christmas tree, please remove all lights, decorations and tree stands as they do not make good mulch.