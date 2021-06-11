City of Gering holds dedication ceremony for Dome Rock Diamonds

A crowd of about 50 people, including a couple youth baseball teams, a handful of Gering City Council members and even Congressman Adrian Smith, gathered at the central area of the new Dome Rock Diamonds baseball-softball complex for its dedication Wednesday.

Amy Seiler, Gering’s director of parks, recreation and leisure services, led the ceremony, recognizing all the people who made the $3 million project possible.

Mayor Tony Kaufman spoke of his pride in Gering at the fields’ dedication, speaking to the community’s commitment to youth sports, tourism and the city’s overall vision for growth.

”Projects like this don’t just happen,” he said. “This particular one has years of hard work and dedication and vision to bring more resources and bring more facilities to our community to hopefully grow a huge sports program and reinvest in our community and provide economic opportunities for our community and our neighboring communities as we go forward.”

Tourism director Karla Niedan-Streeks also spoke at the ceremony to acknowledge just how much the new complex will do for tourism in both Gering and Scottsbluff.

