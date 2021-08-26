City of Gering lets rezoning motion die

Councilmember Julie Morrison asked Folck if spot zoning could be considered at all. Folck acknowledged that it’s something that isn’t technically illegal, but is often considered a red flag.

“Anytime there is just one lot, it does mean that you definitely need to very, very carefully consider if it makes sense with the overall context of the area,” she said.

Baker attended the meeting and made his pitch to the council about why the property should be rezoned, saying that its current value at $14,000 doesn’t make it attractive for buyers interested in developing it as a residential property.

“No one’s going to buy it for residential. It’s just going to sit empty,” he said. “So commercial is my idea to make it attractive for the city.”

Baker also said that there are other commercial entities in the area, including waste management across the street and Creative Signs by Cozad down the road. However, Folck said that the street provides “a clear delineation between the commercial and the residential,” while the proposed property is right next to all residential lots.

A resident of the neighborhood, Lester DeWitt, also spoke against the proposed rezoning at the meeting.