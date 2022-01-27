City of Gering proclaims January as Radon Action Month

In recognition of the importance of testing homes for radon and in an effort to prevent lung cancer deaths, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Gering have proclaimed January Radon Action Month.

Most people know that smoking is the leading cause of cancer, but they may not know that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers, and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year are due to radon exposure.

Radon is a naturally occurring invisible, odorless radioactive gas released in rock, soil and water that is harmless when dispersed in outdoor air, but when trapped in buildings, can be harmful at elevated levels.

Houses next to each other can have very different radon levels. Elevated radon levels are found in new and old houses, well-sealed and drafty houses, houses with or without basements and houses with every kind of furnace. The only way to know if your home has dangerous levels of radon is to test it. Testing is easy and the winter months are the best time to test. Any resident of the Panhandle can request a radon test from Panhandle Public Health District free of charge to help them determine the current radon levels in their homes.