City of Gering still searching for a finance director

“It’s great that Scottsbluff, of course, has allowed their financial director to come over and assist us, and she’s been doing that on an hourly basis,” Heath said. “It’s worked very well, and she’s done an excellent job. And so, we really want to make sure we thank the City of Scottsbluff for allowing her to do that.”

Heath said the biggest challenge the city of Gering faced in its time without a finance director was completing the audit. Because Jimenez left her post right during audit season, the city didn’t fully complete the audit until October, let alone meet its original March 31 deadline.

“There were some issues. We had to catch up on a couple of things,” he said. “…you got all the daily things you have to catch up on, but we got all those caught up and once we were caught up, it went pretty smooth.”

The three main issues that were highlighted in the audit were segregation of internal controls, uncollateralized bank accounts and submission of audited financial statements. The audit outlined the causes for all three issues to be related to COVID-19 and vacant accounting positions. Now that Loutzenhiser has been contracting with Gering for a while, Heath is confident that the next audit process will go much more smoothly.