City of Gering warns of fraudulent electric bill phone calls

GERING – The City of Gering would like to inform residents that there have been numerous reports of citizens receiving phone calls from what appears to be a cell phone number with a message that they have not paid their electric bill and that their service will be disconnected.
City officials encourage anyone who receives this call to disregard and do not attempt to pay anything over the phone. The City does not contact customers by phone if their utility bill hasn’t been paid. The City sends late notices after the 10th of the month by mail only.