City officials opt to move Robidoux Trading Post, intact

Niedan-Streeks said the new location is the southwest corner of the Grasslands near the intersection of D Street and County Road P. She said it offers both a scenic view and accessibility of bathrooms and parking at Five Rocks Amphitheater, without anything industrial to mar the view.

“It has perfect views of Dome Rock on the right, if you look to the left, there’s the monument,” she said. “It looks as natural almost as it does in Carter Canyon, minus a few trees,” she said.

She said it was a close race between the four other areas considered for selection, but settled on this area because of the connection of County Road P to Robidoux Road a historic connection. She said the other reason was to make the trading post a stand-alone attraction in a tourism corridor, near the Robidoux RV Park and with future connections of pathways from Scottsbluff National Monument and Legacy of the Plains.

“The story of the Trading Post will not be diminished by the other stories that are being told, it will be set in a location where the story of the post will be told itself,” she said.