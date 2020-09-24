City stresses political signage ordinance
Gering city officials would like to remind citizens and candidates to follow proper regulations when it comes to political signs.
According to Gering City Ordinance No. 1731: Subsection #8, Temporary political signs announcing candidates seeking public office, political parties, and or political issues contained on a ballot for an election may be located only on private property, not sooner than eight (8) weeks prior to a primary or general election, and shall be removed no more than five (5) days following the election.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!