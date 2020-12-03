Cleaning out the thoughts in my head

Most days I try to keep my columns organized along one train of thought.
Today is not one of those days. Today you get random thoughts that have gone through my head, but didn’t justify an entire column.
My wife and I watch The Masked Singer. If you don’t know what it is, look it up. It’s a fun show where you try to guess what celebrity is singing in an over-the-top costume.
One of the judges is Robin Thicke, the singer and son of TV legend Alan Thicke. On last week’s show, Robin did an impression of his dad that was so spot-on that it was actually kind of creepy, Robin talked about a Canadian reference for one of the contestants and channeled Alan when he said, “Canadians, Robin.”
Over the weekend, Rhonda and I were driving when a Loverboy song came on the radio. She knew exactly the reference when I said, “Canadians, Robin.”
Speaking of Canadians in music ...
Loverboy is among my favorites, along with Rush, Triumph and Honeymoon Suite just to name a few. My favorite Canadian solo artist is probably Bryan Adams.
Every time I think about Bryan Adams, I think about his second album (yes kids, I’m old enough to remember albums - if you don’t know what they are, look it up). Because nobody really seemed to care about his first record, Adams wanted to call his second effort “Bryan Adams Hasn’t Heard of You Either.” However, the stuffed suits at the record company opted to go safe and call it “You Want It, You Got It.” I will forever believe that “Hasn’t Heard of You Either” would have been a better choice.
Over the years, there have been a number of great song titles that have floated into obscurity.
Country music has some of the best, including “Thank God and Greyhound (She’s Gone)” by Roy Clark and “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are So Ugly” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. The legendary title “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” came from Travis Tritt.
Perhaps one of the best ever for such song titles was Roger Miller, who came up with such classics as “My Uncle Used to Love Me, But She Died,” “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd,” “Dang Me,” and “Dad Blame Anything a Man Can’t Quit.”
A more recent title from a non-country artist is Fall Out Boy with “Our Lawyer Made Us Change the Name of This Song So we Wouldn’t Get Sued.”
Lewis Grizzard was the master of book titles with odd names. He penned such classics as “Chili Dawgs Always Bark at Night,” “Don’t Bend Over in the Garden Granny, You Know Them Taters Got Eyes,” “When My Love Returns from the Ladies Room, Will I be too Old to Care?” and my personal favorite, “Elvis is Dead, and I Don’t Feel So Good Myself.”
I leave you with one more favorite from the Christian rock genre, the legendary Larry Norman with “Why Should the Devil Have All the Good Music?”
Good question, Larry. And rest assured, he doesn’t.
Randomly enough, that original thought on Robin Thicke actually led to something that kept going in a straight line. Didn’t see that one coming.
