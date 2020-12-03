Cleaning out the thoughts in my head

Most days I try to keep my columns organized along one train of thought.

Today is not one of those days. Today you get random thoughts that have gone through my head, but didn’t justify an entire column.

My wife and I watch The Masked Singer. If you don’t know what it is, look it up. It’s a fun show where you try to guess what celebrity is singing in an over-the-top costume.

One of the judges is Robin Thicke, the singer and son of TV legend Alan Thicke. On last week’s show, Robin did an impression of his dad that was so spot-on that it was actually kind of creepy, Robin talked about a Canadian reference for one of the contestants and channeled Alan when he said, “Canadians, Robin.”

Over the weekend, Rhonda and I were driving when a Loverboy song came on the radio. She knew exactly the reference when I said, “Canadians, Robin.”

Speaking of Canadians in music ...

Loverboy is among my favorites, along with Rush, Triumph and Honeymoon Suite just to name a few. My favorite Canadian solo artist is probably Bryan Adams.