Clientele makes The Union special for its owners

It’s not exactly a scene from the TV series "Cheers," but Scott “Swanny” and Carla Swanson take pride in knowing the majority of their customers and making them feel at home at The Union Bar in Gering.
When The Union came up for sale more than 14 years ago, the Swansons were owners of the Gering dry cleaners. They decided the bar was a better fit for them.
“We didn’t give it much thought,” Swanny said. “It was actually an impulse buy, and now we’ll start our 15th year in January.”
Realizing that the dry cleaners was not really in their wheelhouse, and that, because of Swanny’s job as regional sales manager for Cash-Wa Distributing, Carla was essentially running both businesses, the dry cleaning business was sold to focus on The Union.
For many years, The Union has been a popular gathering place.
“What makes The Union successful? I’d have to say 100% our clientele,” Swanny said. “It’s all about the people. ... A good part of the reason I wanted to buy the bar is that it has a great crowd, a great following, and that’s still the case today.”
Features such as the patio and a party room make The Union unique, and the building’s 93-year history, in which it originally housed Union Savings and Loan, give it character, but Carla said it all comes back to the customers.
“The people who come here are laid back, and it’s just a relaxed atmosphere to come here,” she said.
The Union has won awards for its prime rib and has earned second place three years in a row from the Nebraska Beef Council for the best burger in the state. The Diet Burger, the Union and the Union 2 (The Deuce) have all placed second for best burger.
“Cold beer, good food, good atmosphere and good people,” Swanny said.
Originally from North Platte, the Swansons have found a new home in Gering and have become a part of the community, whether it be for a drop location for donations after a disaster or a place where charitable funds are collected. Years ago, when floods hit Colorado Springs, a semi-load of water was collected to help residents there. When a tornado hit Bayard, Swanny and some friends went to do what they could to help. More recently, The Union was a dropoff location for supplies for firefighters in Banner County, and in three hours, four pickup trucks full of water were on their way.
“It just seemed natural to grab some chain saws and head that way,” Swanny said.
Carla said that spirit of support is why they love the area.
“This community has always come together no matter what the reason was,” she said. “Even if it was just to help a family bury a loved one, we’ve taken donations to help, this community has always, always come together, and that’s one of the reasons we love living here.”
Over the 15 years, there have been plenty of late nights and stresses that go with owning a bar, but the Swansons said the people have made it all worth it. They know the names of most of the customers and those who are new are made to feel welcome, not only by the staff, but also the regular patrons.
“It’s not so much the bar,” Swanny said. “You sit down next to Randy or Tim sitting at the bar right now, I’ll go to a bar in Denver or someplace, and I’ll sit down at the bar and try to talk to somebody and they just look at you like, ‘What are you doing talking to me?’ Here, if you sit down next to somebody in this bar, 99 times out of 100, within a couple of minutes, they’re talking to you, striking up a conversation, making you feel comfortable.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!