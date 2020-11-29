Cold and flu season brings more uncertainty during pandemic

Statewide, there is an increase in hospitalizations, and the Panhandle is no exception. An overall increase in cases has led to that increase in hospitalizations, Bruner said.

“It is a gross misstatement to say we have an increased positive rate just because we’re testing more,” he said. “No. We truly have an increase of the disease compared to what we were even six weeks ago. It’s not because we’re testing more, it’s because people are getting sick.”

The severity of symptoms varies from person to person, but Bruner said nothing has been found as yet to determine what causes the variation.

Regional West, like other hospitals across the state and the nation, is monitoring the wellness of its own staff to ensure they can serve the public.

“We have staff who are feeling the pressure of caring for people who are sick,” Bruner said. “We certainly have staff with the range of feelings we discussed. They’re tired of it. They are human. They want this to be over, but they realize they have responsibilities to care for these people.”

Bruner said there has been a shift in some of the attitude toward COVID. While some diseases can be brought on by an individual’s own actions or circumstances, the new coronavirus isn’t as discerning.