Cold and flu season brings more uncertainty during pandemic

The uncertainty of the new coronavirus pandemic could make for a not-so-typical cold and flu season in 2020-21, and officials are again stressing proper precautions.
Dr. Matthew Bruner, Regional West chief medical officer, said the is concerned about a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
“As school started, we saw a run of rhinovirus and just the run-of-the-mill cold, and then all of a sudden we saw this COVID spike,” Bruner said. “We’ve seen that people probably thought, ‘Oh, I just have a cold, so I don’t really have COVID,' although it looks kind of the same.
So, now we’ve seen a significant spike in our population.”
Individuals who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home to avoid spreading any kind of illness. Bruner encouraged individuals to seek care with their primary care physician.
“Give themselves a day,” Bruner advised those who are not feeling well. “Let them not have a fever. Not going to work sick is going to be important.
“We don’t know yet what’s going to happen with the influenza season and then with the common cold season or the RSV season for our pediatric population. It’s guessed that maybe those seasons are going to be blunted because we’re doing all these COVID things, but we have no idea. It could go the other way. My guess, personally, is that those seasons are going to be blunted because we’re doing the COVID things.”
It’s important, Bruner said, to remember COVID is survivable and mortality rates have decreased significantly since the onset of the virus.
“That is not something that was said from the beginning,” he said. “What was said from the beginning was that it was a death sentence, and that’s not really true.”
Bruner emphasized citizens should still continue diligence in wearing masks and maintaining sanitizing procedures.
“Masking is very important,” he said. “Cloth masks, procedure-type masks are very important to the general public.”
The procedure or hospital-type masks are important for those who may have increased risk factors, Bruner said. People over 60, those with underlying lung disease such as asthma or COPD, oxygen-dependent people, those with cardiac history, high blood pressure and diabetes are among those at increased risk. Obesity may also be a factor, but there hasn’t been a determination as to what level of obesity is a concern for coronavirus.
“But a cloth mask — as much as has been debated — fabric masking does help decrease the transmission of communicable diseases, including proper precaution with COVID,” Bruner said.
Natural seasonal weather has also had an impact on the spread of the virus.
“We also know that it’s gotten cold,” Bruner said. “That’s caused people to gather in places indoors where the ventilation isn’t going to be enough to keep us protected, socially distancing is going to be more difficult to do, so masking is going to be important there, as well as doing what our mama told us from the very beginning — to wash our hands and cover up our coughs and our sneezes.”
Bruner said as cold and flu season combines with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important for people to get adequate rest and proper nutrition to maintain good health.
“Try to decrease stress levels,” he said. “General anxiety with any pandemic proves to be overwhelming at times, so we’ve encouraged staff and employees to be able to take some time to themselves for some stress reduction. That may sound very hokey, but that will certainly help with the overall immunity of a person.”
As the pandemic continues, people may lose focus or simply become tired of everything they’re hearing about the disease.
“It’s tough,” Bruner said. “It is tough feeling that we are under the gun and that there is something we have no control over. Human nature is to have control over something. The anxiety and the depression from this is because there’s no control. You just can’t get over that. It’s not a snap of the fingers.
“What I would encourage people to do is to find something you do have control over. You have control over your reaction. You have control over what you say to your neighbor. You have control over your ability to take some time to yourself, whether it’s quiet time, meditation or whether it’s exercise or those things. Find something you can have control over and give yourself that break.”
Statewide, there is an increase in hospitalizations, and the Panhandle is no exception. An overall increase in cases has led to that increase in hospitalizations, Bruner said.
“It is a gross misstatement to say we have an increased positive rate just because we’re testing more,” he said. “No. We truly have an increase of the disease compared to what we were even six weeks ago. It’s not because we’re testing more, it’s because people are getting sick.”
The severity of symptoms varies from person to person, but Bruner said nothing has been found as yet to determine what causes the variation.
Regional West, like other hospitals across the state and the nation, is monitoring the wellness of its own staff to ensure they can serve the public.
“We have staff who are feeling the pressure of caring for people who are sick,” Bruner said. “We certainly have staff with the range of feelings we discussed. They’re tired of it. They are human. They want this to be over, but they realize they have responsibilities to care for these people.”
Bruner said there has been a shift in some of the attitude toward COVID. While some diseases can be brought on by an individual’s own actions or circumstances, the new coronavirus isn’t as discerning.
“With infectious diseases, it may not be your fault,” Bruner said. “As much as we’re saying wear a mask and those other things, you can do everything right, and you may still get this disease, so there’s been a shift in the attitude from ‘You’ve done something wrong and you caught this disease’ to ‘That’s unfortunate.’ That’s a product of people catching it who you didn’t think would catch it and people being exposed that you didn’t think you’d get exposed to.”
Regional West has been dealing with staff shortages, but continues to staff at optimal levels, Bruner said. Staff is monitored closely to continue to provide care, he said.
“What we’re seeing across the state, which would include us, is that people don’t seem to be catching (COVID-19), when you do the tracing, back to their health employment,” he said. “They’re catching it or getting exposed out in the community. That’s a statewide trend, and I would very much say we’re in line with that.”
Bruner said, as a population, we’re seeing science lived out in the daily news rather than the normal behind-the-scenes research.
“What we have learned about COVID since it started is it looks like any viral illness, and the only way to tell it apart is to be tested, that’s it,” Bruner said. “We have increased our testing capacity in the Panhandle so people can get a test. People who just want to know, people who don’t want to seek care, TestNebraska is certainly an avenue they can sign up for. They get an appointment to get swabbed.”
Individuals can go to testnebraska.com to schedule an appointment scheduled.
