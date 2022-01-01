College, high school students finish first semester of WNCC's diesel tech program

After successfully completing its first semester at Western Nebraska Community College, the diesel technology program recapped its successes for media on Wednesday, Dec. 15, alongside Gering Public Schools, which has four high school students taking dual credit classes in the program.
WNCC diesel, truck, heavy equipment instructor Wayne Lund said this semester was more of the book work and safety trainings for his students, but next semester will be the fun part.
“It was stuff the kids called boring stuff, (and I) wasn’t really enthused about teaching it either, but the kids learned a lot in basic job skills,” Lund said. “…I want them to know what they were going to walk into when they went to work somewhere as far as paperwork, safety on the job, (etc.).”
Even though it’s been some of the more basic work this semester, students have still gotten a lot out of their classes thus far.
“When I first saw WNCC was going to have a diesel program, I was a little skeptical at first because I was like, it’s a new program,” WNCC student John Sweenie said. “But after being here, I think I’m going to learn a lot of new skills that I wouldn’t have known before. I worked for a farmer, so I’ve done some of this stuff before, but I think my biggest takeaway from this semester, was the employability part of it. Wayne (Lund) taught us how to be good employees.”
Gering student Joe Van Anne said, “I like it right now, I still don’t know if I wanted to go into auto or into construction yet, so I’m going to keep my options open and see what I want to do.”
Mai Lee Olsen, WNCC CollegeNOW director, said that’s the great thing about offering programs to students as early as sophomore or junior year of high school — it allows students to explore their interests and get a better idea of what their future will hold.
“A lot of high school students now have the opportunity within their high schools that they’ve identified their passion or their path,” she said, “and so these schools are allowing them to figure out what that looks like and take advantage of these opportunities.”
GHS interim principal Mario Chavez said, “One way to do that (fill industry gaps and workforce shortages) is to fast track high school kids into a profession that maybe they want to pursue down the road, or something that they were interested in and they want to make sure this is what they want to do the rest of their life. So, that is another benefit is fast tracking those students and providing in a workforce for our community that we desperately need.”
Analyzing those gaps in the local workforce is exactly how the diesel technology program came to be at WNCC, and why Gering High School wanted its students to be a part of it.
“There’s going to be a change within the CDL licensure and that training program in February, and so we saw a need within the CDL. So, it’s really a revolving around the transport system. And, the COVID pandemic has really taught us that there’s a high demand for all of that as well,” Olsen said. “So, not only operating the trucks and trailers, but then knowing how to fix them and so that’s where we’ve heard that the turnover rates and the retirement rate here soon is kind of leaning off just as it is with a lot of our other industries. But specifically within diesel technology, that gap is going to be quite large, and so we’re hoping to fill that need.”
James Hintergardt, service manager at 21st Century Equipment, agreed that the gap is there, and he said the best way to fill it is to get students experience as soon as they can. That’s why he and the rest of his colleagues at 21st Century were happy to host Gering student Logan Schleicher as a part of the work-based learning program.
“There’s just always a big demand for experienced technicians right now. …When I got to high school, I welded for a couple of years, and then I found somebody to help train me on automotive and get my hands wet that way. And now, I’ve been doing it for 18 years,” Hintergardt said. “…It’s really neat to see them (interns) expand their career. Logan had experience on the farm, and now experience in the diesel part of it.”
With the fall semester coming to a successful close, the students are looking forward to what’s in store for them next semester.
“I’m a tear-apart-put-back-together guy, so we’re going to get into power trains, we’re going to get into electrical. We really need to focus on the electrical,” Lund said. “…Then into the end of the year, we’ll tear down and put back together, so we’ll have the total idea of what happens.”
Sweenie said, “I’m a tear-down-put-back-together guy, too, myself, and so I’m excited for next semester, to get into all the cool stuff, fun stuff.”