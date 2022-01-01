College, high school students finish first semester of WNCC's diesel tech program

“There’s going to be a change within the CDL licensure and that training program in February, and so we saw a need within the CDL. So, it’s really a revolving around the transport system. And, the COVID pandemic has really taught us that there’s a high demand for all of that as well,” Olsen said. “So, not only operating the trucks and trailers, but then knowing how to fix them and so that’s where we’ve heard that the turnover rates and the retirement rate here soon is kind of leaning off just as it is with a lot of our other industries. But specifically within diesel technology, that gap is going to be quite large, and so we’re hoping to fill that need.”

James Hintergardt, service manager at 21st Century Equipment, agreed that the gap is there, and he said the best way to fill it is to get students experience as soon as they can. That’s why he and the rest of his colleagues at 21st Century were happy to host Gering student Logan Schleicher as a part of the work-based learning program.