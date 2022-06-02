Combined Memorial Day services moved indoors

The downpour of rain was nonstop early Monday, May 30, prompting American Legion hosts to hold combined Memorial Day programs for West Lawn and East Lawn cemeteries inside the American Legion Post 36 in Gering.

The National Anthem rang out on speaker to begin services held to honor and remember those who are serving now as well as veterans who have given their service and lives to this country. The hall was hastily filled with people sitting and standing to face a line of flags and representatives from Boy Scout Troop 13. The American Legion Post 36 chaplain, Larry Leatherman, opened with a short reading of Psalms before leading the gathered crowd in prayer.

“Let us pay tribute to our dearly departed,” he said. “Let us honor the memory of the body of men and women who have made the supreme sacrifice so that we may live in this country that is free.”

Following the somber prayer, Pastor Ed Hunzeker stepped behind the podium and opened his arms to draw attention to the rumblings of weather outside.

“If I were doing this right today, I think the first thing that I would have happen is that we would open the back doors, and everybody file out and get wet,” he said. “We haven’t seen rain for such a long time, it would be nice to get wet and it’s a beautiful rain that we’ve got. I can see the wheat growing now but on this day, we celebrate the lives of those who have been veterans, and also those who have given their lives,” Hunzeker said.

Hunzeker shared military history that he has been reading since a young age, including stories from his seven uncles who served in World War II. He pointed out that on Memorial Day we celebrate the lives of those who have been veterans, and also those who have given their lives. He touched on the price veterans pay — for some it is the cost of life and for others their lifetimes have been affected.

“We’ll never, ever be able to deeply understand the depth of the cost to each person,” Hunzeker said. “For some, it exists now on a daily basis. For some, it is the cost of life. For some, their lives have been affected all their life by what happened.”

He closed with a prayer in honor of those remembered on Memorial Day before passing the podium to American Legion Post 36’s Michael Blue.

Blue began his emotional speech by drawing the crowd’s attention to Heather Rutz’s young daughter that was passing the time resting in her lap.

“When I think of Memorial Day, I think of this little girl right here,” he said. “That’s what my service was all about, the future of our children, or families. You think of price. Think about what it costs to have freedom, freedom of free speech, the freedom to worship as you please. We are the only country in the world that has those three things.”

Many members of the audience were wiping their eyes when Blue shared that the day was emotionally difficult for him and it should be about more than flags and parades. It is about honoring and remembering our veterans.

“I get kind of emotional because freedom isn’t free,” he said. “So I’m asking each one of you to do what you can to ensure freedom for children like her.”

After reading the names of the departed veterans from the past year for the combined serviced, a red and white flowered wreath was placed by Cecil Dozier representing auxiliary Post 36.

The 21-gun salute was fired twice outdoors in the rain, followed by Rutz and Melissa Lally playing two rounds of “Taps.”

“I was in fourth grade when I started playing ‘Taps’ with my grandfather, who was part of the legion in Minatare,” Lally said. “There were three gentlemen and me, that’s how it started.”

After the somber trumpet playing, the crowd drifted back out to the rain soaked day to reflect on the messages delivered about the meaning of Memorial Day.

“When you encounter a Gold Star family, thank them and tell them how much you appreciate them,” Blue said. “Pray for them because Memorial Day for them is every day of the week.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

