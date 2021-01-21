Commissioners accept $1.67M bid to repave Stegall Road

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a $1.67 million bid to repave five miles of Stegall road Monday night, despite being about $136,000 short.

This is just the beginning of fixing the 12-mile stretch of road, which apart from a four-mile stretch in the middle, has not been repaved for four decades.

County Highway Supervisor Linda Grummert told commissioners she recommended only accepting a bid for three miles, because the county does not have the money to cover the next two miles.

“You got all kinds of budget, but no cash on hand,” Highway Supervisor Linda Grummert told commissioners.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said the money could be taken out of CARES Act funding from the federal government for coronavirus relief, which Finance Manager Lisa Rien anticipated to be $1.4 million given to the county.

Commissioner Mark Harris asked if the funds were available and after Rien nodded to him, he said. “Let’s do it then.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to accept North Platte-based Simon Contractor’s bid for $1.67 million, which would do the full five miles.