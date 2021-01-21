Commissioners accept $1.67M bid to repave Stegall Road

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a $1.67 million bid to repave five miles of Stegall road Monday night, despite being about $136,000 short.
This is just the beginning of fixing the 12-mile stretch of road, which apart from a four-mile stretch in the middle, has not been repaved for four decades.
County Highway Supervisor Linda Grummert told commissioners she recommended only accepting a bid for three miles, because the county does not have the money to cover the next two miles.
“You got all kinds of budget, but no cash on hand,” Highway Supervisor Linda Grummert told commissioners.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said the money could be taken out of CARES Act funding from the federal government for coronavirus relief, which Finance Manager Lisa Rien anticipated to be $1.4 million given to the county.
Commissioner Mark Harris asked if the funds were available and after Rien nodded to him, he said. “Let’s do it then.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept North Platte-based Simon Contractor’s bid for $1.67 million, which would do the full five miles.
Rien cautioned that the Scotts Bluff County Consolidated Communications Center would be asking for a costly radio upgrade, which is mandatory.
Commissioners responded they would just take the $136,000 from CARES money, leaving the rest for other projects.
“We’re gonna work on coming up with that $136,000,” Chairman Ken Meyer said.
Commissioners Russ Reisig and Mark Reichert said it was now or never to start the project.
Much of Monday’s meeting was spent discussing the method of repaving, which would be a process identical to the Sugar Factory Road project in 2015.
The other contractor was Werner Construction Inc., out of Hastings, which bid $1.73 million. The project was broken up into two parts, the southern three miles starting from the Banner County line, north, and the next two miles after that. The engineering estimate from M.C. Shaff estimated the project will cost $2.45 million.
Grummet told the Star-Herald last week that work on the road would, barring any delays, start in the spring.