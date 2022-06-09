Commissioners agree on tentative budget adjustment

After more than an hour of discussion with employees and amongst themselves, the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners gave the go-head to update the county’s wage scales during a work session Tuesday, May 31. They also confirmed a tentative cost of living adjustment (COLA) to craft next year’s budgets around, though it could change later on.

“The commissioners, we’re the folks tasked with setting the budget and I think it should be our goals and our visions that should steer the rest of the budgeting process,” Commissioner Charlie Knapper said.

Knapper and commissioners Ken Meyer, Mark Harris and Russ Reisig attended the budget-focused work session. Commissioner Mark Reichert was unavailable.

Around two dozen county employees were in the audience. Darla Simpson, the clerk of the district court, said the county would struggle to keep employees if they didn’t provide at least some raises or COLAs to their workers.

“If we don’t bring it up, you guys won’t,” Lisa Rien, human resources director and management accountant, said. “We need to discuss what’s going on around here. You want to know about the attrition in our departments. We need to keep people working, don’t we?”

Harris said she suggested that nothing can be cut from the budget, with Rien replying the county can’t afford to cut the salaries or positions of the county employees — if they want to keep their workforce.

Knapper said he had previously suggested a hiring freeze, which county attorney Dave Eubanks called wrong. Eubanks said he has fewer attorneys on staff than needed already.

“Doing that is not sustainable. It’s just not,” Eubanks said. “... For those offices that are short-staffed, we just can’t do a hiring freeze.”

Harris asked Eubanks what the solution would be, and Eubanks said he did not know, but that offering higher salaries would be a good start. The county attorney’s office has been recruiting to fill vacant attorney positions for a couple of years.

“If you can offer more money for people coming in, maybe they will come to work, but they’re not going to do it and give up three to four dollars an hour. That’s not going to happen,” he said.

In the previous pay scale, he added, some longtime workers had maxed out opportunities for wage growth. In recent years, he said at least one qualified worker had left for a private practice because they could offer more money.

Meyer said workers would likely go elsewhere if the county can’t pay as much, and it would be hard to hire qualified individuals.

“Obviously, we’ve got a good benefits package ... but for some of these younger folks, it’s ‘What am I going to get in my paycheck?’” he said.

According to Meyer, families can be paying as much as $400 more for everyday expenses today than they were two years ago.

One county truck driver took the podium and said the board was talking in circles, and the fact of the matter is that they’d lose more employees if they didn’t improve pay. Knapper said, when he was the driver’s age, he was already looking for a new job to make more money.

“I’m asking why you haven’t,” Knapper said. The commissioner said he was trying to figure out “the reason you (the employee) are still here.”

The employee said that so far, he had been loyal to the county, but that he’d look elsewhere for a job, if need be.

Harris suggested hiring an independent professional to look at every wage in the county to see how they compare to other counties. In accordance with Commission on Industrial Relations (CIR) rules, Scotts Bluff County must pay all their employees comparable wages to Nebraska counties of similar size and standing.

Harris said the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering had recently paid $20,000 apiece for the same independent contractor to create charts which would bring their employee wages in comparison with other cities.

Knapper said the county shouldn’t compare their pay to the cities. He claimed cities are more liberal with pay than counties. Rien said that shouldn’t matter when the county is losing workers to places like Gering and Scottsbluff.

Rien’s proposed wage scale would increase the starting pay of workers on several levels. It would add new levels and ranks so that workers can have more room to advance. After a certain amount of time worked, workers would receive raises every other year or every five years.

The four commissioners present all approved the wage scale changes.

The commissioners then had to consider approval of a COLA for the current fiscal year. They decided they would not finalize one, but instead choose a tentative figure purely to build budgets around. Even so, Meyer said the economy is facing too many unknowns to throw numbers out.

Normally, Harris said, the county provides 3% COLAs. He said employees had suggested 8%, and he proposed 5% instead. Knapper was against the 5% option, but when explained it was just a tentative, budget-building move and wasn’t final, he gave his reluctant approval.

Harris, Knapper and Reisig voted in favor of the tentative 5% COLA. Meyer voted against it.

“With the economy in the shape it’s in, I think the 5% is probably fair,” Reisig said.

Budgets will be hashed out this summer. Meyer said he’d like to meet with all department heads in special sessions so they can focus exclusively on the budgeting process.

He and Rien worked out Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 8-9 as good dates to hold those talks in open session.

