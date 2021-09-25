Commissioners approve upcoming fiscal year budget

An estimated $7.7 million of the property tax asking is slated for the county’s general fund. Budget disbursements appropriated for the Scotts Bluff County Road’s Department budgets of $5.01 million for its road and bridge fund, $1.1 million for highway/bridge buy back and an estimated $6,800 for its road and bridge construction fund.

Commissioner Mark Harris touted the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, which she called a “previous drain on the budget,” as “fixed, basically” as far as budget woes. Rein said the center is no longer providing services at a loss, with contracts for federal, state and local detainees updated during the 2020 fiscal year. She said that the detention center, which has a maximum capacity of 286 detainees, didn’t encounter any low occupancy in the last year, despite COVID-19 operational challenges in the last year, which necessitated some changes to keep staff and inmates “as safe as possible.” According to the budget summary, the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center disbursements for the upcoming budget year have been estimated at $6.8 million, compared to $6.3 million last year and $6.1 million in 2019-2020.

Rien said that the outstanding bond amount for the detention center is at $11.2 million. If bond rates remain low, she said, the county plans to research re-financing the 2017 jail bond in the upcoming year.