The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the sheriff’s office’s participation in the Defense Logistics Agency Law Enforcement Support Office program.

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, the program has been around for more than 30 years, but approval from a government body for an agency’s participation is a new requirement. He explained that participation allows federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to access surplus military equipment.

“It’s law enforcement surplus equipment that comes to state and local law enforcement agencies. In our case, we have some M16 rifles,” Overman said at Monday’s meeting. “We have them if we need them, but they’re going to be in a safe. They’re not going to be out driving around with anybody unless something happens.”

In addition to firearms, other pieces of equipment available through the program include clothing, office supplies, armored vehicles, bomb removal robots and even aircraft. Overman said his department is currently only interested in firearms and has no plans to borrow larger items such as vehicles, which can be obtained from other agencies in the area if the need arises.

“All we’re interested in right now is weapons,” he said. “I’m well aware of what vehicles are available to us right now. … They’re in place in western Nebraska right now. I can make a phone call and get them from other agencies.”

All equipment obtained through the Defense Logistics Agency Law Enforcement Support Office program remains property of the Department of Defense. The program has transferred over $7.6 billion worth of equipment to law enforcement agencies since its inception in 1990, and more than 8,800 law enforcement agencies are enrolled across the nation.

Other business for the board included the approval of a resolution allowing the transit department to purchase four new Ford E450 buses with wheelchair lifts. Public Transit Manager Curt Richter said that although no vehicles in the county’s fleet currently need replacement, he saw a need to get an order in as soon as possible due to increasing prices and wait times for vehicles.

“The lead times for these buses are getting further and further out,” Richter said. “If this gets approved and the state gets them ordered, we’re likely looking at (fiscal year) 2024-2025, possibly 2025-2026. So I’m trying to lock in this price because they keep going up.”

Richter said the price has risen nearly $10,000 in just a few years, and the buses currently cost about $92,000 each.

The board approved the resolution, which will see a county match of 10% of the cost or $36,800 when the vehicles are delivered to the state.