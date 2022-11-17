Commissioners receive NPPD update, approve UWWN grant

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners received an update on the Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) transmission line project during their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

“We’re kind of in the next phase here, phase two, so I thought I’d give you an update of where we’re at,” NPPD’s senior project manager Paul Brune told the board.

He said the district has narrowed potential routes for transmission lines on the west side of Scottsbluff down to a preferred route and a few alternate routes, which overlap in many places.

Brune said 1,100 landowners were invited to an open house event at the Gering Civic Center on Sept. 27. Several dozen attended in person and more than 100 viewed the route information virtually.

At the open house, landowners were able to vote on what impacts they thought were most important when deciding where to put transmission lines. “The top three vote-getters were residential/home, agricultural and commercial/industrial businesses,” Brune said.

A second open house took place at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Nov. 15. With the routes narrowed significantly, Brune said only around 200 landowners would potentially be impacted.

“The main emphasis here is to gather input from those landowners. What things should we know about your property? What things should go on your property?” he told the board.

The board also approved giving Chairman Ken Meyer’s signature on a Community Development Block Grant-CV for United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN).

Karen Benzel, the UWWN executive director, said the Nebraska Department of Economic Development had invited the organization to apply for the grants, which require the signature of the local government’s chief elected officer.

The UWWN would have to spend the money so the Department of Economic Development can reimburse them. The money can be used to support food pantries, soup kitchens, backpack programs and more — all organizations the UWWN already helps out. The only stipulation is it needs to prepare for, prevent or respond to the coronavirus.

“These funds can be used to add or expand services and pay for staffing and other operational costs associated with said activities,” Benzel said. “… Our goal is to actually serve as we do on a regular basis.”

Additionally, the board approved conservation easements for two properties: one owned by Platte River Ranch and the other owned by Vankar Properties LLC. They approved motor vehicle exemptions for Skipper’s Cupboard and the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, as well.

The next county board meeting will convene on Monday, Nov. 21. The commissioners scheduled meetings on two consecutive weeks so as not to have one right before Election Day on Nov. 8.