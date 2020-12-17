Commitment to kids carries Geil principal

When Angela Morris walks the halls of Geil Elementary each morning before school, she prays for the students and the staff to be successful.
Part of the success that’s taking place at Geil is Morris’ commitment to the students. She enjoys talking with each one, and getting to know them, helping figure out the best way to reach them.
After briefly working in a one-room schoolhouse in the North Platte area and a couple of years teaching second grade, Morris spent 17 years as a kindergarten teacher. Through encouragement of different principals she worked with, Morris eventually got her leadership degree and in 2017 landed the job as principal at Geil.
With that, her family moved to Gering. Her husband, Cory, is the director at Heritage Estates. Son Bergan is a senior at Summit Christian College, and daughter Kayle is a senior at Gering High School.
The years as a kindergarten teacher gave Morris a foundation for leading an elementary school.
“Kindergarten is a different world in elementary,” she said. “Anybody who has been involved in kindergarten knows it is. Kids come in, and you have a little bit of background from them because some of them attend preschool, some don’t.
”You go that year from learning to write your name to reading books, and it’s just an amazing time.”
Lincoln and Northfield Elementary principals Pam Barker and John Wiedeman also have backgrounds as kindergarten educators, giving the three a mutual connection.
“When we have conversations, you can tell where our minds are ground,” Morris said. “Our foundation is there, and it always brings us back to the classroom.”
Building relationships with the students is a love for Morris.
“I love being able to talk to kids about their learning,” she said. “I love being able to talk to them about their home life, their favorites, whatever they’re struggling with. I have kids who come in here because they’re upset because of a friend, then I have other kids who may come in here and something’s wrong. ‘I don’t understand this concept. Can you help me?’ I like that part. Or they come in, and they’re like, ‘Oh mu gosh! I won my baseball game!’ Any of that, that relationship to me is huge, and I love that.
“Every single day, walking down the hall and ‘Hey Mrs. Morris. Hey Mrs. Morris.’ I love that piece. I like being a part of their lives.”
Morris said with her kids growing up, the interactions she has with her students brings back memories of when her kids were younger.
“It’s enjoyable, the whole part of the day,” Morris said. “I’m exhausted at the end of the day, but I love it. It’s a good exhausted.”
As an educator, Morris said she always wants to be at her best for the sake of the kids.
“As teachers and educators, we walk in here and our kids carry a lot when they come in,” she said. “They’re carrying suitcases of things that we don’t even know about. We don’t. And we can’t even understand because we’ve probably never gone through it in our own lives.
“We have to remember, too, as adults, we walk in with our own kind of suitcases. We may have had an argument with our kids ... or we may be elated or excited and we might not be able to come off of that. That’s when we really have to think about it. I pray about it. That’s what I do. I do a lot of prayer in the morning before I walk in. I walk the halls, and pray for each one of these kids and the teachers, and I pray for myself so that I can do whatever I’m supposed to do. That’s my foundation. There are days when I sit in the car and say, ‘OK, I need to be ready for this,’ because whatever I just left, I need to be present here.”
