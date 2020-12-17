Commitment to kids carries Geil principal

“As teachers and educators, we walk in here and our kids carry a lot when they come in,” she said. “They’re carrying suitcases of things that we don’t even know about. We don’t. And we can’t even understand because we’ve probably never gone through it in our own lives.

“We have to remember, too, as adults, we walk in with our own kind of suitcases. We may have had an argument with our kids ... or we may be elated or excited and we might not be able to come off of that. That’s when we really have to think about it. I pray about it. That’s what I do. I do a lot of prayer in the morning before I walk in. I walk the halls, and pray for each one of these kids and the teachers, and I pray for myself so that I can do whatever I’m supposed to do. That’s my foundation. There are days when I sit in the car and say, ‘OK, I need to be ready for this,’ because whatever I just left, I need to be present here.”