Committee gives nod to community garden

A volunteer gardening organization wants to cultivate a community garden in Gering’s McLellan Park. Carol Knaub and Gina Luz, the duo behind the Community Ever Green House, gave a presentation Wednesday before the City of Gering Recreation Committee, presenting their dream of a one-stop to offer gardening, cooking and community.
“We want a place with a comfortable atmosphere, for people to learn not only how to grow plants or their own food, but how to cook it, preserve it, enjoy it,” Knaub said, adding that the buildings would come later.
Luz said that people had approached them during the seven years working at the community greenhouse, asking if they could expand, but the area is too small. That’s when the partnership with Gering started to form – finding a place to house a garden.
The committee, made up of city council members and community members, gave the nod on the project, asking Knaub and Luz to talk to the surrounding neighborhoods and get community input.
Parks Director Amy Seiler said the city would donate the land, starting with an acre and consider expanding the project at a later time. Water expansion would cost an estimated $6,000 and electric would be $8,000 tentatively, Seiler said.
In an interview, Knaub and Luz said they developed a survey, and would wait for the weather to improve before going door to door.
“I’m just excited to talk to the community about it, finally,” Knaub said. “We wanted the approval before approaching everyone, so it’s been under the radar a little bit.”
Knaub and Luz are master gardeners through the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, and would hope to bring on chefs, educators and others to inspire growing and cooking fruits and vegetables. Knaub and Luz said they would create a fundraising plan to develop a gardening education center and kitchen. They hope to make a building “pay for itself” in the next three to five years, and seek grants for community gardens.
They said the hope is to have plots available in spring 2022.
“We have to ready the soil this year, and we might put a cover crop on it for this year,” Knaub said.
They said the garden is in its infancy, but they would host planning meetings in addition to the surveys.
Council member Ben Backus, who does not sit on the committee, floated the idea of the former B&T Metals site, which hosted automobile scrapping and salvage north of U Street at Third Street.
“That area is highly underserved,” Backus said. “It’s definitely a poverty population that would benefit from access to fresh food.”
Seiler said she didn’t disagree, but wanted to make sure the project was successful in a smaller plot, and could expand.
Mayor Tony Kaufman expressed some hesitancy at growing food on the property, as the site had site-wide soil contamination, including lead.
“The old farmer in me is coming out,” he said. “I would want some soil tests, before growing food there, we don’t want the fruit glowing at night.”
Kirk Mammoliti, the on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said the department removed substances at the site in 2019, and gave it back to the owners.
“We’ve completed all removal at the site,” he said, adding that he understands it’s still privately owned.
Seiler said the department would monitor the McLellan Park project and survey other parts of the community and find “other underserved” neighborhoods.
“I’d say this could be our pilot project and then we could see how other locations might benefit,” she said.