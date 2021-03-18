Communities for Kids seeks Gering residents’ input

The Gering team with Communities for Kids (C4K), an initiative through the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, is requesting all Gering residents complete a survey in order to collect data that will help with their mission.

The goal of C4K is to coordinate support for early childhood care and education within the community. According to a press release, the C4K team will “work with local partners to find solutions to address identified needs allowing our youngest members and community to thrive.”

The survey is meant for all residents of Gering, with or without children, and will take about five minutes to complete. By completing the survey, your name can be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards. To take the survey, go to the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GeringEarlyChildhood or scan the QR Code. The ability to take the survey ends on Saturday, March 20.

The goal of this survey is to collect preliminary data on the state of early childhood care in the Gering community, Gering C4K coordinator Cindy Molina said. This will help the C4K team to address the specific needs of children in Gering.