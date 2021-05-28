Communities for Kids unearths early childcare barriers

According to data collected by Gering Communities for Kids, the city of Gering is currently home to 557 children under the age of six with all available parents working, but only a total of 352 available private and public childcare spots.
Gering C4K coordinator Cindy Molina wonders about the other 261 children who don’t have a spot.
“Where are they going?” she said.
Whether they are going to non-licensed childcare, childcare in other towns or other family members, it’s clear that a need for accessible childcare exists in the Gering community, according to Gering C4K’s community assessment survey distributed in the fall.
A total of 184 community members took the survey, and it found that of the 104 participants who answered this question, nearly 58% thought it was either very or somewhat difficult to find childcare arrangements “you wanted when you needed it.”
Cost was also considered the largest barrier for selecting a preschool in Gering at 42% of the 59 people who answered the question. Participants were able to select multiple answers, so quality, not enough full-day and enrollment openings were not far behind with 39%, 36% and 34% selecting these options, respectively.
One mother even wrote in the comments section of the survey, “I really struggled when my children were of child care age. There was a big gap in providers for babies (under 18 months). The waiting list was huge and I had to get on a provider list in my first trimester.”
Those are the kinds of challenges that Gering C4K hopes to address. Gering C4K’s vision is “all children in the community of Gering will have access to high quality, equitable, early childhood experiences.”
C4K is an initiative started by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to help communities across the state of Nebraska provide high-quality early care and education programs based on each individual community’s need.
Gering was selected as a C4K partner during the last academic year, and is currently in the stage of assessing the community’s specific childcare needs in order to problem-solve ways to address them. After gathering the data from the community survey, local businesses can expect a request in the near future to fill out a survey on how childcare needs affect their employees.
“We need (their) input, so we can share those results with (them) and the community of Gering,” Molina said. “That way we can all work together to make Gering a great place to live that has high-quality, equitable early childhood experiences.”
Gering C4K also plans to host a luncheon for Gering childcare providers in June to loop them into the conversation of how to make quality childcare in Gering more equitable and accessible.
For more information on Gering C4K, contact Molina at cihusker@yahoo.com.
Ten respondents to the community survey were randomly drawn to receive a $50 Fresh Foods gift card. The winners were Chelsea Melendez, Desiree R., Idalia Montelongo, Holly Enriquez, Danie Villagrana, Michelle Smith, Sheryl Schulte, Cassidy Baum, Nikole Leonard and Kristy Corbit.