Communities for Kids unearths early childcare barriers

According to data collected by Gering Communities for Kids, the city of Gering is currently home to 557 children under the age of six with all available parents working, but only a total of 352 available private and public childcare spots.

Gering C4K coordinator Cindy Molina wonders about the other 261 children who don’t have a spot.

“Where are they going?” she said.

Whether they are going to non-licensed childcare, childcare in other towns or other family members, it’s clear that a need for accessible childcare exists in the Gering community, according to Gering C4K’s community assessment survey distributed in the fall.

A total of 184 community members took the survey, and it found that of the 104 participants who answered this question, nearly 58% thought it was either very or somewhat difficult to find childcare arrangements “you wanted when you needed it.”

Cost was also considered the largest barrier for selecting a preschool in Gering at 42% of the 59 people who answered the question. Participants were able to select multiple answers, so quality, not enough full-day and enrollment openings were not far behind with 39%, 36% and 34% selecting these options, respectively.