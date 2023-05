The Community Ever Green House in Gering, a non-profit, will host its plant sale Saturday, May 13.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garden plants such as tomatoes, peppers and more will be on sale. Houseplants and flowers will also be offered. Visit the sale for information on pricing.

The Community Ever Green House is located at 1210 Overland Trails Road in Gering.