Connelly named to Scotts Bluff County 4-H assistant post

Stephanie Connelly began her new position as Scotts Bluff County’s 4-H assistant at the Nebraska Extension Office on Feb. 1. Her appointment was officially announced by lead Extension Educator, Jackie Guzman on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited,” Connelly said. “Something that I’m excited about and extremely passionate about is livestock judging so I have taken on the task of resurrecting the Livestock Judging team for Scotts Bluff County.”

She further explained that at one point livestock judging was popular amongst 4-H youth in the county. In her first week as 4-H assistant, Connelly took a Livestock Judging team to the Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney and had individuals finish very well for their first time out. They are hoping to add members to their team and plans are in motion for an April 30 judging contest in Scotts Bluff County.

According to the Tuesday press release, Connelly will be responsible for implementing programming in 4-H and youth development in Scotts Bluff County, including measuring program impact; marketing programs and outcomes; recruiting and training volunteers; and supporting other extension programming.

Connelly said in addition to bringing her own ideas to the office, she will be meeting with the past assistant, Jana Swartz, to insure that programs already in place will continue as planned. She is also looking forward to working with county volunteers as well as meeting producers and youth.

Prior to starting her 4-H assistant position, Connelly worked as a substitute teacher in Bridgeport and for Albany County in Laramie, Wyoming. She graduated from Bridgeport High School and received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 from the University of Wyoming in agriculture education with a minor in agriculture communications. She was an active member in Morrill County 4-H and showed horses most of her 4-H career. While in school at UW and Northeastern Junior College she made the UW Dean’s List and was active in livestock judging, according to the press release.

“I would consider myself a pretty passionate go getter and I think that will be a good thing to add to the program here in Scotts Bluff County,” Connelly said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

