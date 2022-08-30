Controlling weevils among the topics covered in annual field tour

Area growers learned about the latest technology and research during the annual Panhandle Agriculture and Research Technology Tour (PARTT) on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center (PREEC) partnered with the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association to host the tour. The center’s specialists and research staff were on hand to share new research and technology findings during outdoor presentations at the numerous research plots. Topics included cover crops and rotational strategies, soil fertility management, dry bean breeding program update and more.

Jeff Bradshaw, PREEC entomology specialist, and Luis Choa, research student, presented the latest strategies for managing pollinators and pests, specifically the red seed weevil and sunflower moth, in sunflowers.

“We’ve had some pretty serious issues with red seed weevil the past couple of years,” Bradshaw said. “But I think it’s safe to say we’re seeing nothing compared to what South Dakota has right now. It is a major issue for sunflower production in the High Plains.”

Bradshaw said it is critical to find a strategy to control the weevil that is damaging sunflower seeds in South Dakota at the rate of 300 insects per sunflower head. His research team counted weevil’s at levels of 20 to 40 per head on plots at PREEC.

“We use repellent with 40% DEET. We go into the field and select one head, and then we’ll just spray it,” Choa said. “We wait a couple seconds, maybe 20 seconds, then all the weevils start coming out and that makes it easier to count them.”

Choa said that spraying plot boarders could be enough to reduce pests without affecting pollinators to maintain or improve sunflower yields.

He will be completing a master’s degree program in May 2023 with the pollinator and pest management strategies discovered at the completion of the PREEC trial. The data set will include identifying roughly 1,000 bees collected from sunflower heads by finding their anatomical differences.

“There are a lot of (bees) to still identify, but I like it and it’s going to be exciting to see what happens,” Choa said.

At the conclusion of the plot tours, Panhandle growers, industry representatives and visitors congregated outside of PREEC for lunch and an opportunity to discuss the latest topics. Though the majority in attendance were local growers and industry representatives, Richard Bischoff from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resource’s (IANR) Vice Chancellor’s office, attends the tour nearly every year.

“I do not have an ag background or expertise. I work in the vice chancellor’s office for the institute with faculty, trying to help them be successful,” Bischoff said. “What I find interesting is just hearing about the research that they’re doing, and they’re challenges in conducting the research. I like to see how they’re interacting with our growers and producers so that I can do my job better.”

He said every year that he has made the trek across Nebraska for PARTT, he has learned something new. This year Bischoff said he was drawn to Dipak Santra’s research on pulse crops, edible seeds from legume plants like lentils, dry peas and chick peas, which can be grown in the Panhandle climate. Pulse crops typically require less water to grow and have high protein content.

“I learn something new every time about the research that they’re doing to help the industry,” Bischoff said. “One of the things that was really cool for me, was hearing about how (Santra) is taking crops that are being effectively produced in other places in the country, and he’s trying to figure out how we can get them to be produced here to expand on what we’re producing in this area. And the attention to trying to figure out how we can get our proteins from something other than meat products is really looking forward to the future.”

Santra, PREEC alternative crops breeding specialist, has been working on developing varieties of the pulse crop, dry yellow pea or peal pea. Since his work began in 2013, the number of pea acres planted in western Nebraska has doubled.

“We grow, in western Nebraska about 35,000 acres planted every year in 2022, based on USDA’s data record,” Santra said. “Before 2013, it was less than 1,000 acres. In 2013, it started up at about 15,000 acre grown. There is a huge market for pea protein; that is the number one source of plant based protein. It’s the hotcake in the food market.”

He said the dry pea plant is adapted to the Panhandle dryland cropping system while returning nitrogen into the soil. The growing season for the pea is significantly shorter, planting can occur in late March or early April, and harvest is typically early in July. “Peas are enjoying the moisture from the soil which otherwise would have been lost, and there are no other crops which can be used in the system and harvested in advance to give soil about an eight-week window to recharge it’s profile so that farmers can plant winter wheat,” Santra said. “Pea does that. So farmers have a choice to have a high protein legume crop having a strong market, which puts some nitrogen in the soil that can be planted the first week of April and harvested the first week of July.”

In addition to research updates delivered on plot tours, attendees heard afternoon presentations on current production topics. An informative economy update was delivered by PREEC’s Jessica Groskopf, extension educator and ag economist.

Groskopf stressed that in the current market that was up 20 to 30 cents, factoring in high costs of fertilizer and the impact of drought, producers should fold conditions together and make individual decisions for the 2023 season.

“It’s really important that it’s an individual’s decision,” she said. “It’s hard to make broad sweeping comments about what producers should or shouldn’t be doing because there’s a lot of difference between the financial positions of one producer next to another. We’re really struggling with drought and so thinking forward about margin, what can I afford to gamble on in terms of marketing, how much profit I’m actually going to gain out of this year’s crop and how much money I actually have to invest in the 2023 crop early.”

For more information and research findings from PREEC, visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/panhandle.