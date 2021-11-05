 Skip to main content
Costumed trick-or-treaters stroll downtown Gering
Costumed trick-or-treaters stroll downtown Gering

The weather was perfect for downtown trick-or-treating in Gering on Friday, Oct. 29. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the action. 

Kingston Martinez skips down the street for some Halloween trick-or-treating at downtown Gering businesses on Friday, Oct. 29.
Braylei Doty poses in her cool Halloween costume while Brixxtyn Sullivan peaks out from behind his Stitch costume while they both trick or treat down 10th Street in Gering on Friday, Oct. 29.
A group of trick-or-treaters flood downtown Gering on Friday for some spooky fun.
Rhyatt Rask waits with his grandparents and helps pass out candy at the Union Bar before taking his turn to walk down Gering's 10th Street for some trick-or-treating.
A group of trick-or-treaters look for their next stop to get some candy and show off their Halloween costumes.
Mayra Heeman, co-owner of the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team, hands out some candy to trick-or-treaters on Friday. It was her first time joining in the downtown Halloween celebration.
