Costumed trick-or-treaters stroll downtown Gering

The weather was perfect for downtown trick-or-treating in Gering on Friday, Oct. 29. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the action.
The Gering Civic Center renovation moved recently into the third phase and is slated to be finished as a busy holiday party season kicks off, …
Gering Schools' superintendent Nicole Regan shares some of the successes of the first quarter in the district.
The Gering Courier highlighted senior Luis Avila-Sidon In the Senior Spotlight series this week.
A new hearing loss support group will have its first meeting Thursday, Nov. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Children ages 0 to 99 dressed in their Halloween best to go trick or treating at downtown businesses in Gering Friday, Oct. 29.
Gering Public Library announces a local author showcase featuring five local authors
Leaders of local municipalities and the county looked back at 2021 and into the next year during a look at the “State of the Valley” Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Lincoln Elementary 5th graders share their best Halloween costume ideas.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s revamped Commercial Drivers License (CDL) program is successfully producing licensed driver…
