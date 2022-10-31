Costumes in the classroom: Schools make time for Halloween fun

Local students took a break from their lessons on Monday to participate in some spooky and sweet activities.

Schools in Gering and Scottsbluff gave their students time to celebrate Halloween, including a chance to show off their costumes.

Gering preschoolers got to visit Gering Public Schools Central Office on Monday morning for a costume parade. Director of Curriculum and Assessment Kory Knight said that Central Office staff look forward to their visits every year.

“We love to see them and their costumes, and we participate ourselves to show some camaraderie with our schools,” said Knight. “Since we’re not in the schools every day, we love it when they come to us.”

The staff did not miss their chance to get in on the fun. They coordinated to dress as bees, with Superintendent Nicole Regan as their queen.

“We decided that since we’re busy bees all the time we would dress the part. It’s fun to have the kids see us in costume, too,” said Knight.

A second visit from the afternoon class of preschoolers ensured that no one would miss out on the fun, or the candy handed out by Gering Public Schools’ busy bees.

Later that day, students in Scottsbluff gathered on playgrounds and in hallways for their own Halloween festivities. All five Scottsbluff elementary schools hosted parades and classroom parties for students.

At Longfellow Elementary, families showed up in force to see their students display their ghoulish garments, with parents, guardians and siblings nearly outnumbering students on the playground.

Longfellow Principal Lukas Benzel — dressed as one of his childhood heroes, Indiana Jones — led the kids as they marched. Benzel said that for younger children, Halloween is a very special day.

“I think it sparks a lot of imagination and fun with being able to dress up,” said Benzel. “I think the kids like to show what they’re interested in or what excites them to dress up as.”

Popular costumes at Longfellow this year included dinosaurs, chickens and characters from games like Fortnite and Minecraft.

After the parade, Longfellow students returned to their classrooms for Halloween parties filled with games and tasty treats.

Although Halloween only comes once a year, Benzel said that he hopes his team is successful at making school fun every day.

“Of course, we only have so many special days a year where we get to do such fun things,” said Benzel. “But our goal here at Longfellow is to always make the kids want to come to school, have fun and learn while they’re doing it.”