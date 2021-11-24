Council addresses stream gauge agreement, signature authorizations

The Gering City Council met for a brief six-minute meeting Monday night before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only two items were listed on the agenda and were approved unanimously by a seven-member council — councilmember Dan Smith being absent.

The first was the approval for Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign the Joint Funding Agreement between Gering, Terrytown, Scottsbluff and Scotts Bluff County. The agreement is a continuation to share the cost of funding among the four entities of the operation, data processing and storage of data for the North Platte River stream gauge located on the Avenue I river bridge. The only changes made to the agreement was to add language to proportionally share any increase in operational cost that may occur.

The second item to be approved by council was Resolution 11-21-3 which updated signature authorizations by certain city officials for certain banking and investment transactions. A bank resolution had been passed in January of 2021, but since then, interim finance director Liz Loutzenhiser added Moreton Captial Markets, LLC, and Invesco to the portfolio, and First State Bank’s name had to be updated since it has merged with Riverstone Bank.

