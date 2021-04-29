Council amends loan terms with Legacy of the Plains Museum

Throughout the pandemic, Legacy has been down 50% to 75% in visitor attendance, has been unable to host educational events and was only able to hold the Harvest Festival, Wolf told the council.

“We had 75 in the month of July and it slowly got to 50 as the season went on,” he said. “A lot of events got canceled and postponed to begin with. For the ones that got canceled, we refunded them. The ones that postponed came into this year, so while we got the revenue, we are losing revenue this year.”

Legacy saw an increase in visitors despite the reduced capacity starting in September through the end of the year, which helped with revenue.

Some of the national museum associations are predicting between 25% to 33% of museums and art galleries will be lost due to COVID-19, Wolf said.

“It’s museums like ours that are the most vulnerable because we aren’t high-in with $1 million endowments,” he said. “We’re also not the small museums where their overhead is a lot less than what ours is. It’s the medium-sized museums that have the big campuses that take a lot of money to run, but don’t have the endowments and cash flows.”

Wolf said they also cut expenses by one-third, paying close attention to every penny being spent to ensure the museum would not have to close.