Council awards bid for Overland Trails Road

Overland Trails Road will be under construction soon after the Gering City Council approved a bid for the project Monday.

Pat Heath, the Gering city administrator, submitted an improvements bid, citing the project as an emergency road replacement. During the March blizzard, heavy rain prior to heavy, wet snowfall made the city’s normal snow haul locations unusable, according to information within the council packet. Personnel used Overland Trails Road, which was already in poor condition and was further damaged by the truck traffic.

“We knew our trucks would get buried at our typical sites over on K Street and also at our backup site at the amphitheater,” Heath told the council. “They tested those two spots on Saturday evening and they got stuck in a pickup, so we knew our trucks wouldn’t make it.”

The city crews used Overland Trail Road to access the grass area between that road and Kimball Avenue as the haul site. Heath said traveling along the road worsened its condition.

“This is an emergency road replacement to repair that road,” he said. “It’s about the south half of the road that we will replace.”