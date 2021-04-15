Council awards bid for Overland Trails Road

Overland Trails Road will be under construction soon after the Gering City Council approved a bid for the project Monday.
Pat Heath, the Gering city administrator, submitted an improvements bid, citing the project as an emergency road replacement. During the March blizzard, heavy rain prior to heavy, wet snowfall made the city’s normal snow haul locations unusable, according to information within the council packet. Personnel used Overland Trails Road, which was already in poor condition and was further damaged by the truck traffic.
“We knew our trucks would get buried at our typical sites over on K Street and also at our backup site at the amphitheater,” Heath told the council. “They tested those two spots on Saturday evening and they got stuck in a pickup, so we knew our trucks wouldn’t make it.”
The city crews used Overland Trail Road to access the grass area between that road and Kimball Avenue as the haul site. Heath said traveling along the road worsened its condition.
“This is an emergency road replacement to repair that road,” he said. “It’s about the south half of the road that we will replace.”
Working with engineers, the city explored the options of using concrete or asphalt. The engineers recommended using concrete, instead of asphalt because even pouring several inches of asphalt would require future repairs.
The council voiced concern about the project’s impact on the upcoming Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball season as well as tee ball and softball. The Pioneers open their season on Tuesday, May 25 against the Casper Horseheads.
Heath mentioned the potential of changing the traffic flow down J Street to a two-way flow during the project. However, portions of that street will be closed, which would impact parking availability for Pioneers fans if the project work went past the deadline of May 21.
City staff intend to begin road removal in about a week, if the weather is decent, Heath said.
“It’s not a lot of time,” council member Susan Wiedeman said.
After discussion of the impacts to Pioneer Park and the upcoming tee ball, softball and Pioneers’ baseball season, the council unanimously moved to award the bid to Infinity Construction for $279,432. An itemized breakdown of the project budget outlines work to be completed, which includes removal and installation of curb and gutter, laying six inches of crushed concrete road base and pouring concrete eight inches thick down the street.