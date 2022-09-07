County board receives wage survey draft

During an Aug. 29 work session, the Scotts Bluff County commissioners met virtually with an official hired to conduct a wage survey.

Paul Essman, of Lincoln-based Capital City Concepts, has been charged with reviewing county employee wages. According to the meeting, Essman submitted a draft and he outlined that process to the commissioners.

“All the information is in, but all the final calculations and other items are not,” he told the board, saying those will require a little more time to finalize.

Essman based his review off criteria determined by the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations (CIR). These standards apply to all employees, unionized or not. His existing calculations predict hourly rate value, which includes wages, retirement contributions and insurance contributions.

He compared how Scotts Bluff County’s wages stack up to eight other similarly sized Nebraskan counties.

In the comparison are Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Dodge, Gage, Lincoln, Madison and Platte counties.

“These counties are all under the same rules that Scotts Bluff County is under. Population, they’re not more than double or half (Scotts Bluff County’s) and they’re not in a metropolitan statistical area,” Essman said. “They fit all the criteria of a regular CIR study.”

He also analyzed wages and positions for Scottsbluff and Gering as a market study.

Some county positions had no matches to similar markets, according to Essman.

“Scotts Bluff County has a number of positions which aren’t reflected in this market at all so we will have to align those positions with other positions in Scotts Bluff County and we will do that with the CIR standard of how to align this,” Essman said, adding that the county “… fills a lot of gaps.”

These roles include human resources, transportation and GIS services. At least for the latter, other counties often hire contract workers to fulfill those duties, he said.

“I will provide you with a full report of all that criteria,” Essman said. “Under the CIR rules, those alignments are made to positions that are either within the same department or have similar historical relationships by their wage lines.”

Wage values indicate similar skillsets applied to similar working conditions. Individuals aren’t being judged on how well they do their jobs, but by how similar their roles are to those in other cities or counties.

Essman also compared the amount of paid holidays, including personal days and floating holidays, between Scotts Bluff and similar counties. Scotts Bluff County offers 12 holidays and one floating holiday; other counties offered between 11 and 14.