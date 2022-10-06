County board signals support for aquatics center

During the Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, commissioners approved submitting a letter of public support for the Scottsbluff aquatics center project.

Zac Karpf, co-chair of the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics advocacy group, approached the board about considering the letter of support.

Board chairman Ken Meyer said the center would likely have a big impact on the city and county as a destination for activities.

“For everyone in the county, it’ll be a nice addition … Our existing pools are in need of a lot of major repairs,” he said.

Karpf said such existing facilities would likely close if the year-round aquatics center is approved by voters on Nov. 8. Voters would be able to pass or reject a proposition to add a half-cent sales tax in Scottsbluff to fund the center’s construction over the course of either a decade or when the bonds of the facility are paid, whichever comes first.

Karpf told the board he estimated the sales tax increase would generate $15 to $18 million, if passed. The tax funds could only be used for construction, not to actually operate or staff the aquatics center.

According to Meyer, many thousands of people routinely visit Scottsbluff from out of the area. Having a sales tax pay for the aquatics center would mean it isn’t just residents who have to chip in for its construction.

“We’re not speaking for the 36,000 people who live in Scotts Bluff County but the five of us feel like it would be … a good addition as far as the community is concerned,” he said.

Karpf said as much as half the funding could come from people outside of Scottsbluff. The facility itself might put “heads in beds,” as he, Meyer and other board members put it — bringing people to stay in the county and support its economy through regular purchases and lodging funds.

Commissioner Mark Harris said he’s normally “flat-out against” new taxes, but that constituents he’d talked to seem generally in support of the project.

“If we have to pay for something, I’m a big believer that sales tax is the best and fairest tax of all,” Harris said.

The City of Scottsbluff is not likely to go without some kind of a swimming pool, Meyer said. Karpf added that existing pools, due to their age, will likely need replacing anyways.

To conclude remarks, Meyer said that the pool would likely help bring in swimming competitions — the same way local facilities have brought in golf and baseball tournaments. The commissioners voted unanimously to pen a letter of support for the project.

The board also heard from Judge Leo Dobrovolny about having Meyer sign an interlocal agreement for the District 12 drug and DUI court. Dobrovolny said the agreement would bind the county’s relationship with the court but wouldn’t set any duties beyond what the county already does — providing a location for it and personnel to help out.

After listening to some of the benefits the drug court provides for the community, the board unanimously approved the agreement.